Cuca regrets Atlético-MG out of the Libertadores final and gives a guess about Flamengo and Athletico-PR | Sport

Flamengo and Athletico-PR will compete in the grand final of the Libertadores, in a single game, on October 29, in Ecuador. With the spotlight on the decision, Atlético-MG’s coach, Cuca, who had his team eliminated in the quarterfinals of the competition, gave a guess for the match. He, who regretted the absence of Galo in the last phase, said that the winner will be whichever team has a better day.

“It’s just one game, right, there in Guayaquil. We (Atlético-MG) really wanted to be in that final, we were eliminated on penalties (to Palmeiras) and today there’s Athletico and Flamengo, the two red-blacks that will make this grand final. It’s a game and anything can happen, whoever has a better day tends to be the champion”, said Cuca at the launch event of his social project, in Curitiba.

Atlético-MG said goodbye to Libertadores after two tied games and, consequently, having a penalty shootout with Palmeiras in the quarterfinals. Afterwards, Alviverde was eliminated by Athletico-PR, who will be Flamengo’s opponent in the final.

