Customer tips R$15,000 to waitress and asks for money back | world and science

$3,000 tip was left in a bill that only cost $13

Published 09/21/2022 09:10 | Updated 09/21/2022 11:55

Scranton – A man who tipped a waitress $3,000, the equivalent of about R$15,000, asked Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe for his money back. The case took place in Scranton, a city located in the state of Pennsylvania, in the United States.

The big tip was given by Eric Smith. On the occasion, which took place in July, he only asked for a snack. The value? $13. About 230 times less than what was given to the waitress.

At the time, the beneficiary, Mariana Lambert, told the American channel “TV WNep” that she was surprised and happy with the gesture. “It really meant a lot to me because everyone is going through stuff (after the pandemic). It really touched my heart. I still can’t believe it. I’m still in shock,” she reported.

Eric Smith does not live there, but travels to different places, leaving tips like the one he left for Mariana. According to him, the action is part of the social media trend called ‘Tips for Jesus’.

Alfredo’s staff were shocked by the gesture and at first were suspicious of whether it was real or not. “We checked his card and everything was approved. We took his ID and took pictures of everything. They waited a while to make sure it was legit and passed the amount, and it turned out to be real,” Lambert said. Manager Zachary Jacobson said, “It’s good that people are noticing people in the restaurant industry because it’s very hard work and a lot of people don’t understand the understaffing aspect. It’s definitely nice to know that there are people getting involved and helping other people. so”.

However, what seemed like a dream slowly turned into a nightmare. A short time later, Eric Smith decided to ask for his money back. “A little over a month ago, we received information that Eric was contesting the charge on the card for the tip he left,” Jacobson said in an interview with the same channel on Sept. 13.

Alfredo’s manager, believing this to be a misunderstanding, contacted Smith. The establishment had already paid Mariana the tip, and ended up “losing” $3,000. “We thought someone was really trying to do a good thing. And now we’re like three months later? Not even that, and there’s no money,” she blurted out.

Jacobson says they were communicating with Smith via Facebook, but at one point, he stopped responding to messages. Now, the restaurant takes the case to court. “Unfortunately, we had to file a complaint through the magistrate’s office because we are now out of money at this point. And he told us to sue so that’s what we’re going to end up doing,” the manager explained. Jacobson hopes there is enough evidence for a judge to rule in his favor, but that doesn’t change the sadness for something that should be positive. “I hope he takes his actions and pays, because he shouldn’t have done that if that was the end result,” he commented. “WNep TV” reported that it had tried to contact Eric Smith, but he said he was not available to speak at the moment, only “at a later date”.