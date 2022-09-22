Datafolha publishes today (22/9) poll for president – Politica

Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro and Tebet are in the presidential race (photo: Ricardo Stuckert/PT; Alan Santos/PR; PDT/Disclosure, Agência Senado/Reproduction)

Datafolha publishes this Thursday (22/9) a new poll of the presidential race. The release of the numbers will occur at 19:45. Earlier, at 19:00, the institute will publish surveys of some state elections, such as the dispute for the government of Minas Gerais. Data from the races in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will also be presented.

For the presidential poll, Datafolha will carry out a total of 6,754 interviews. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-04180/2022.

In the most recent poll by the institute regarding the dispute over the Planalto Palace, published on the 15th, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appears in the lead, with 45% of voting intentions in the 1st round, against 33% for the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for re-election.

The presidential candidates closest to them were Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 8%, and Simone Tebet, with 5%. Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) came in fifth, with 2% of voting intentions.

Mines Research

For the state survey, Datafolha informed the Electoral Court that it will collect the opinions of 1,512 citizens, in a survey registered under the number MG-08517/2022.

Last week, Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) held 53% of the electorate’s preference, against 25% of Alexandre Kalil (PSD).

Then came Carlos Viana (PL), with 5%. Vanessa Portugal (PSTU), Renata Regina (PCB), Marcus Pestana (PSDB) and Cabo Tristão (PMB) each scored one percentage point.