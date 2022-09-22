Datafolha researcher is attacked while doing interviews in Arranha, SP | Elections 2022

According to the police report, the researcher told the police that two men, who are father and son, approached him and insulted him while he was working.

Also according to the police record, when the interviewer turned his back, they kicked and punched him. The researcher had mouth injuries, body pain, and was referred to the city’s emergency room, where he was treated and released.

The case was registered as a personal injury and will be investigated by the Civil Police. Nobody was arrested.

Datafolha reported that reports of people passing by shouting or trying to film interviewers as a form of intimidation have become frequent. According to the institute, most of the aggressors identify themselves as voters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to the institute, on the 13th alone, there were ten cases of verbal aggression and attempts at intimidation in municipalities in different regions of the country, in a group of 470 researchers. Occurrences were recorded in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Alagoas, Maranhão, Goiás, Pará, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.

Other recent cases occurred in Belo Horizonte, when four men chased an interviewer, who fell to the ground and injured her knee, and in Goiânia, where a researcher was pushed by a man.

In Rio Grande do Sul, a researcher was even taken by a police officer who identified himself as a Bolsonaro voter. He was released after answering questions before they arrived at the police station.

According to Luciana Chong, director of Datafolha, the case of Ariranha was the first with this level of physical aggression.

“This was the first case of physical aggression and this is very serious”, says Luciana Chong, director of Datafolha. “Researchers who are doing their work, which is fundamental work, are being disrespected.”

“These are punctual cases. Now it is becoming more frequent. We are seeing a worsening until we reach this more serious case of physical aggression.”

Founded in 1983, Datafolha is an independent research institute that belongs to Grupo Folha and works with electoral research and statistical surveys for the market. The institute does not conduct election polls for governments or politicians.

According to Chong, most people who antagonize researchers ask to be interviewed and get angry after they refuse, because they don’t understand that this is not allowed by the institute’s methodology.

“We have seen that people want to be interviewed and when the researcher says he cannot, which is a matter of the institute’s methodology, they get irritated”, says Chong.

“Researchers undergo standardized training and people who volunteer cannot be interviewed. The approach has to be random. When the researcher goes to the field, he already knows how many men and women he has to interview. He stays at the flow points , which are not necessarily of great flow. And he goes on interviewing randomly. If he starts to accept that people offer themselves, it can cause a bias. It can allow a third party to influence. And there has to be a standardization. It’s a large field, in across the country. Everyone has to do it the same way. And this has been done since the beginning of Datafolha.”

Researchers cannot accept interview requests

Datafolha works by conducting face-to-face surveys at flow points, places where people circulate. These points are defined in advance by drawing lots. First they draw the municipalities, then the neighborhoods and then the points.

In addition, proportional quotas for men and women and age groups are defined, according to data from the IBGE and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The researchers are advised not to accept requests for interviews, not to give permission to be filmed and not to wear a badge while traveling, only when carrying out the interviews.