Datafolha researcher is attacked with punches and kicks during interview

According to information released by the newspaper ‘Folha de S. Paulo’, the researcher was hit in the back by a Bolsonaro supporter – (Credit: Reproduction/Facebook)

Another episode of political violence marked the afternoon of this Wednesday (21/9) in São Paulo. A Datafolha researcher was attacked by a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Ariranha, in the interior of the state.

The worker, hit with punches and kicks, was attacked after doing an interview with a resident of the municipality. While talking to the interviewee, the researcher was approached by the aggressor who demanded to be heard for the research. Shouting, the man accused Datafolha of impartiality and said: “only take Lula” and “vagabundo”.

According to information published by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, after the researcher finished the interview that was in progress, he was hit in the back by the bolsonarista. When trying to defend himself, the aggressor’s son joined his father and began to attack the worker.

The attacks only stopped with the intervention of the neighbors. At this moment, the bolsonarista entered the house, left immediately with a knife and threatened the researcher. The attacker has been identified as Rafael Bianchini.

The researcher was rescued and sent to the emergency room, where he was treated and released shortly thereafter. He was hit in the back, head and arms. The Civil Police of São Paulo, which is investigating the case, assured that all necessary measures were taken.





Researchers harassed throughout Brazil

According to information from Folha de S. PauloDatafolha says that reports of people who, screaming, accuse the institute of being communist or try to film the interviewers as a form of intimidation have been common.

In most of these cases, the people who carry out the attacks, both verbal and physical, declare themselves to be Bolsonaristas and mention Bolsonaro’s name when intimidating researchers. Only on the last day 9/13, for example, 10 occurrences were registered by Datafolha, all in municipalities in different regions of the country, in a universe of 470 researchers.