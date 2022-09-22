Datena on illness: “I feel bad right away”

Datenapresenter, commented on his program Brazil Urgentat band, of his fight against diabetes. Live, in conversation with Catia Fonsecahe commented on the fluctuations he goes through because of sugar.

“I feel bad at the time”

“There are so many diabetic people. With today’s diet you hardly notice (the difference between sugar and other sweeteners). I’ve been eating it for over 30 years, without sugar and little salt, almost no salt. I don’t notice any difference when I eat food the way I have to. Now when I go to a restaurant, when I put the food in my mouth, I feel sick right away. It’s getting closer and closer to sugar.”he began.

Advertising Could not load ad

“The other day I had hypoglycemia. The blood glucose dropped, I had to drink sodas that have a lot of sugar, I didn’t like the taste anymore. I prefer diet. It’s an impressive business. You adapt and it has to be through food. Medicines help, of course, but if you don’t maintain a proper diet, the complications of diabetes are really terrible.”he concluded.

Recently, Datena He also confessed that he was bullied because of his weight. “Now seeing this report, I remembered Gasolina. I don’t know if he’s been arrested or they’re looking for him. But that nickname is because he burned victims. For example: My nickname was whale, why? Because he was chubby, which I think is absurd. I was bullied because of it. Today I even lost a lot of weight just so they wouldn’t call me a whale”vented.

READ MORE: The Farm 14: Kerline loses patience with Deolane in field formation: “It is not humble”