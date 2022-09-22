Day one on PS Plus? PlayStation explains how it handles it

Even before the launch of the new PS Plus, doubts still arose: how Sony will handle the launch of great games in the catalog? Well, Shuhei Yoshida, head of PlayStation Indies, explained this mechanic to promote games on the service.

the japanese giant already exemplified, in various forms, as the exclusives could have their “seal of quality” reduced if they debuted directly in the plans. Now, Yoshida tried to clarify how this treatment is done to value the chosen publishers and games.

Here’s what he said in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz:

Our approach is that we like to help publishers manage the video game cycle. It’s like when a movie first opens in theaters and then goes to streaming services or open TV. Every time, it generates new revenue or reaches a larger audience. So, similarly, we believe in releasing great games, but after six or 12 months when sales drop, adding them to PS Plus can make them resurge.

The executive also believes that making games like Rocket League and Fall Guys available in the catalog (obviously before they became free games) helped boost them in the community. Stray, on the other hand, was an “anomaly”, but it helped to raise interest in the game.

Another gap given by the developers themselves is when a new DLC or game sequel is announced. Yoshida sees this as a good time to promote titles on PS Plus, focusing on managing their lifecycle.

Shuhei Yoshida also talks about PS Plus Extra expansion

According to Shuhei Yoshida, PS Plus Extra’s value for money is great, and gamers find many indie games when they move from Essential to a higher level. The idea, according to him, is to keep adding games like this. See more information here!