Deathloop Runs Better on Xbox Series X Than PS5

Deathloop is certainly one of the most anticipated games for the Xbox ecosystem, released over a year ago for the PlayStation 5 and PC, now reaching Xbox Series consoles, and arriving in excellent shape.

The game is the same, but the Xbox consoles have been given a “special” treatment, giving them an edge over the competing console, the PS5, in terms of performance. The highlight goes to the Xbox Series X, which according to the performance analysis carried out by IGN, runs better than the PS5.

The viewing modes are identical on both machines, PS5 and Xbox Series, we have Performance Mode with 4K at 60fps, Visual Quality with dynamic 4K at 60fps, Ray Tracing with dynamic 4K at 30fps, and Ultra Performance fixed at 1080p at 120fps and with VRR

Now analyzing the information provided by the video, it can be concluded that the Xbox Series X has an advantage in Quality Mode, achieving at certain times an advantage that goes up to 15 frames per second. The advantage is widened in Ultra Performance Mode at 120fps, with Microsoft’s most powerful machine taking advantage of up to 30fps. In Performance and Ray Tracing modes, Xbox Series X and PS5 are practically identical in their performance.

Finally, the Xbox Series S only has the Quality and Performance modes, both running at a consistent 60 frames per second. Impressive what has been achieved on the less powerful Xbox Series.



