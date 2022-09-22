Dedé opens the game about leaving Athletico and defines which club wants to play

Dedé was one of the main names in Brazilian football in the late 2000s and early 2010s. However, the defender suffered from numerous injuries, which led the defender to stay away from the pitch for long periods.

Dedé’s last club was Athletico. The defender stayed a few months. In August, the defender left Arena da Baixada after showing dissatisfaction for not taking the field. Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari did not like the attitude and asked for the termination of the contract, which was granted by the board. In an interview with GE, Dedé said he has no regrets about what happened.

“I was calm, it’s normal for an athlete to be upset, even if it’s favorable for the club, the player doesn’t feel satisfied for not having the opportunity. I was in my best moment, and the game against Galo at Mineirão would be very remarkable for everything I’ve lived in the Cruzeiro. That made me upset, but I understand the part of the board, Felipão, of not being satisfied, because the team won. I never disrespected anyone’s position, but I still impose myself. There was no friction, fight “said Dede.

Willing to return to Vasco

Still in the interview, Dedé said he is training and wants to return to professional football. At 34, the defender who returns to play for Vasco.

“I have a great affection for Vasco, a legacy of having been on the last team to win a national conquest, the 2011 Copa do Brasil. It creates that different affection, it makes the heart squeeze when the team is defeated. I hope, yes, an opportunity to wear the shirt again, but if you don’t have it, in terms of affection it won’t change anything. But I do have a wish. I saw very beautiful goodbyes from Edmundo and Pedrinho, and I could live this final journey, live everything I experienced at the institution and as a Vasco fan, would be a great title for my career, a great victory”finished.