Did the team hurt Danilo? Tite comments on Abel’s statement and praises the Palmeiras coach | Brazilian Team

Coach Tite commented on Wednesday the statement made by Abel Ferreira, the commander of Palmeiras, who said that “Danilo was very bad to have gone to the Selection”.

At the age of 21, Danilo was called up for the first time for Brazil’s friendlies against South Korea and Japan, in June. He didn’t enter any of the matches. Then, upon returning to Palmeiras, he fluctuated in performance and was sent off twice – the last on Sunday, against Santos.

Tite avoided getting into controversy and praised Abel Ferreira:

– Dude, this manifestation is based on a whole context. And I know Abel. Abel has been very open, receptive to us and doing an amazing job. This sentence has to be looked at in context and in the whole situation he wanted to say. I imagine, but I don’t allow myself to make that assessment. But let me perhaps (make) an observation that Gabriel Menino made shortly after he returned to Palmeiras. He said: “After I joined the national team, things were different for me, young and all. And now I’m returning to my normal pattern.” You have to analyze the context of Abel, who has been an extraordinary professional, to know in what context she (sentence) was placed – declared the coach.

Tite’s interview took place in Le Havre, France, where the Seleção will play friendlies against Ghana, Friday, at 15:30 (Brasília time).

The Selection’s technical commission evaluated that Danilo was withdrawn upon arrival in the canarian group, something seen as natural due to the boy’s age. Everything was new for the young man: the environment, the proximity to world football stars, the opportunity to wear the five-time world champion jersey…

Later, however, with the ice breaking as a result of the closer contact with the national team’s stars, the midfielder started to loosen up and also hit the ground running more correctly in training. As a way of encouraging him, Tite’s assistants several times praised him loudly in his work.

Seen as an athlete with great potential, Danilo has been with the national team for a long time, but he was only called up this time because Tite saw the possibility of not counting on these June friendlies with Casemiro and Fabinho, finalists in the Champions League.

In addition to having a “plan C”, the coaching staff took the opportunity to insert Danilo into a maturing process within the national team, in which the fact of playing little or even not playing is treated as normal. It was the same with other young talents in the recent past, such as Guilherme Arana and Rodrygo.

Until being called up, still in May, Danilo had been on a 25-game streak for Palmeiras, with six goals scored, one assist and 2,267 minutes on the field. In the period, there were only two yellow cards received. On average, the midfielder scored a goal every 378 minutes and took a card every 1,134 minutes on the field.

After returning from the national team call-up, the player played 23 games, with a goal scored and an assist. There were four yellow cards and two red cards received in the period. On average, the midfielder needed 1,134 minutes to score and only 273 minutes to be cautioned with a card.

