Did the team hurt Danilo? Tite is straight after Abel Ferreira’s sentence about the steering wheel and asks for care with the statement

Palmeiras coach said that the call-up to the selection was bad at the wheel

In a press conference held this Wednesday (21), coach Tite commented on the controversial declaration of Abel Ferreira involving Danilo and the Brazilian Team.

After 1-0 victory over Santos for the Brasileirãothe commander of Palmeiras stated that the steering wheel was wrong to have worn hopscotch.

”Man, this demonstration is on top of a whole context. And I know Abel. Abel has been very open, receptive to us and doing an amazing job. This sentence has to be looked at in context and in the whole situation he wanted to say’‘, began by stating:

”I imagine, but I don’t allow myself to make that assessment. But let me perhaps (make) an observation that Gabriel Menino made shortly after he returned to Palmeiras. He said: ‘After I went to the national team, things were different for me, young and all. And now I’m returning to my normal pattern’. Tin analyzing the context of Abel, who has been an extraordinary professional, to know in what context she (sentence) was placed”, declared the coach.

Danilo was called up for the first time for the friendlies against South Korea and Japan, in June, but did not enter any of the games. Since returning to Palmeiras, he has had underwhelming performances and has been sent off twice.

The selection faces Ghana this Friday, at 3:30 pm (Brasília time), in Le Havre, France. Then he faces Tunisia on the 27th, at Parc des Princes, in Paris.