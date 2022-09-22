“Didn’t comply”; Bustos ‘detonates’ Rueda and leaks four signings promised by the direction that did not reach Santos

One of Santos’ difficulties in the season was find a professional to give league to the team. The constant change of coach caused instability in the command of football, resulting in eliminations in the Cups and an unwanted position in the Brasileirão. Despite names that passed by CT Rei Pelé in 2022, perhaps what was most marked was that of Fabián Bustos.

The Argentine coach arrived at Vila Belmiro in April and left Santos in July, totaling just four months in the position. In an interview with the program El show del fútbol, ​​on the GolTV channel, in Ecuador, the professional said not having received some reinforcements that the board of Peixe promised.

“Today, the best coach in Brazil, Abel Ferreira, says that the life of a coach in Brazil lasts 3 months. I lasted 4 and a half months. The reality is that some things didn’t work out because they didn’t deliver what they promised, like, for example, they said they were going to bring Byron Castillo. Alison, who was in the East. They had promised Fernando Sobral, from Ceará, which they were unable to bring. So, they brought in Jhojan, who hadn’t had a sequel, Angulo, who didn’t have a sequel either. So it got more difficult.”complains Fabian Bustos.

Another controversy that the coach addressed on Ecuadorian television was over statements by Ricardo Goulart. While Bustos currently commands Barcelona de Guayaquil, the midfielder currently defends the colors of Bahia. The player complained that the Argentine “did not respect its history”which the coach tried to counter.

“Ricardo Goulart is a great professional, a great player. But he made some statements… there were 30 matches, in 15 he was a starter, 12 he was related and 4 out, and he said that I didn’t respect his history. Santos is a lot of pressure and they support the base players more. It was 100 days, in this period the club played 30 days. It’s very difficult because I didn’t have time to train. They were going to take a five-hour trip to the North by plane, and it would be hot there. Then in the south, cold. It was play, recovery and tactical training. It makes the job difficult.”explains the former Santos coach.