digital influencers can help in financial education – Latest news – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news from the financial market

The president of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), João Pedro Nascimento, said today that, despite the care that the body has in relation to regulation, digital influencers can contribute as multipliers of the financial education message.

“We hope to look at digital influencers and be very careful so that they do not invade the prerogatives of regulated agents,” he said in a video recorded and broadcast during his participation in MKBR22, an event promoted by B3 and Anbima. “But, at the same time, trying to see in digital influencers some opportunities for the CVM to multiply the message of financial education.”

In the piece, Nascimento also commented on the new rule for offers, highlighting the simplification in the offer prospectuses and the investment sheet, “a simple document that is able to convey the main messages of the public offer that is being carried out, in an idea of ​​making that the capital market is accessible to all”.

The president of the CVM reinforced that he is betting on the tripod financing, people and technology to make the municipality more efficient.

