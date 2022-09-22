digital influencers can help in financial education – Latest news – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news from the financial market

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on digital influencers can help in financial education – Latest news – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news from the financial market 0 Views

The president of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), João Pedro Nascimento, said today that, despite the care that the body has in relation to regulation, digital influencers can contribute as multipliers of the financial education message.

Read too

“We hope to look at digital influencers and be very careful so that they do not invade the prerogatives of regulated agents,” he said in a video recorded and broadcast during his participation in MKBR22, an event promoted by B3 and Anbima. “But, at the same time, trying to see in digital influencers some opportunities for the CVM to multiply the message of financial education.”

In the piece, Nascimento also commented on the new rule for offers, highlighting the simplification in the offer prospectuses and the investment sheet, “a simple document that is able to convey the main messages of the public offer that is being carried out, in an idea of ​​making that the capital market is accessible to all”.

The president of the CVM reinforced that he is betting on the tripod financing, people and technology to make the municipality more efficient.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Consignment of Auxílio Brasil: government cites ‘constant negotiations’, but does not inform date to start releasing loan | Economy

The government, however, did not inform a date to release this type of loan – …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved