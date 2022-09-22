Direct Treasury: rates fall after Fomc decision and waiting for Copom

The rates of public bonds operate in fall on the afternoon of this Wednesday (21). In fixed-rate securities, rates fall by up to 16 basis points, while in inflation papers the low is up to 3 basis points.

According to Luciano Costa, chief economist at Monte Bravo Investimentos, the dynamics in rates today is positive with the market awaiting the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to end the cycle of monetary tightening, thus reducing the premiums on the curve.

In the external scenario, the Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank) announced this Wednesday afternoon (21) the increase in interest rates by 0.75 percentage point, to a range of 3% to 3.25%, in line with market forecasts.

However, Costa points out that there has been an upward revision of the Fed’s interest rate projections.

The median of Fed officials’ projections point to interest rates at 4.4% by the end of 2022. Seventeen monetary authority officials see interest rates between 4% and 4.5%. “They still expect a rise of up to 4.75% at the beginning of 2023”, points out Costa.

The return of inflation to the center of the target seems further away. The median of projections for the CPI index at the end of 2022 went from 5.2% to 5.4%. In 2023, it went from 2.6% to 2.8%. And for 2024, from 2.2% to 2.3%.

Costa also highlights the rise in unemployment from 3.9% to 4.4% in 2023. “It is a scenario where the Fed sees more interest rates, the economy slowing, unemployment rising, but inflation is still at a high level”, he assesses.

In Costa’s view, the Fed is clearly showing that it will need to raise interest rates further in order to balance the economy from 2024 onwards.

“As the fear of interest rates rising 100 basis points did not materialize, the market is focusing on the Copom decision at the end of the day”, points out Costa. The expectation with the possible maintenance of the Selic is lower real interest rates in the future, according to the economist.

Within Treasury Direct, the biggest drop was in the short-term fixed rate bond rate. The 2025 Fixed Rate Treasury offered at 3:24 pm an annual return of 11.84%, down from the 12% seen yesterday.

The Fixed Rate Treasury 2029 and the Fixed Rate Treasury 2033, with semiannual interest, had annual returns of 11.70% and 11.87%, respectively, lower than the 11.85% and 11.95% of the previous session.

In inflation-linked bonds, rates dropped between 2 and 3 basis points. Only the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury rate remained stable.

The biggest real gain recorded in this session was 5.82%, from the IPCA+ 2055 Treasury.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Wednesday afternoon (21):

In a word, Powell

After the 75 basis point hike in US interest rates, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced the US authority’s commitment to reducing inflation. “We can’t fail on that,” he said, during the press conference after the Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. O chairman he again said that price stability is a priority and without it, the economy does not function.

“We are purposefully changing our political stance,” Powell said. The Fed chairman admitted that the US economy has slowed compared to 2021, with a significant weakening of the housing sector. A slowdown in the global economy is also weakening exports. Meanwhile, Powell stresses that the US job market remains extremely tight and should remain so. Salaries remain high and job creation remains robust.

“The labor market remains out of balance,” Powell pointed out. “We expect supply and demand conditions to come into balance over time.” However, according to Powell, for now there is only modest evidence that the job market is cooling. O chairman states that the current situation is atypical and the unemployment rate is unlikely to grow as it has in previous recessions.

“It is possible that the generation of jobs will decrease without causing an increase of the same intensity in unemployment”. Powell said the Fed still hasn’t given up on the idea that it’s possible to have a slight rise in the unemployment rate while inflation is brought down.

O chairman also said that inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Inflationary pressures cut across a range of goods and services, and Fed officials continue to see upside risks in indices. Powell says there is no room to be complacent about inflation and that in the coming months the Fed will monitor evidence that prices are falling.

Once again, the Fed will rely on data to decide on the magnitude of its next decisions. “At some point, it will be appropriate to slow the rate hike,” Powell said. Decisions will be made at each meeting, but Powell says tighter monetary policy will be needed for longer.

The Federal Reserve announced its monetary policy decision on Wednesday afternoon, raising interest rates by 0.75 percentage point to a range of 3% to 3.25%, in line with market forecasts. . This was the third increase of this magnitude and the fifth consecutive increase in the rate this year.

In the statement, the monetary authority anticipated that further rate adjustments will be appropriate. The Fed remains alert to inflationary risks and is committed to bringing the indexes towards the 2% target.

“Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Labor market gains have been robust in recent months and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains high, reflecting pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the Fed said in a statement.

The monetary authority also cited external factors. “Russia’s war against Ukraine is causing enormous human damage and economic hardship. The war and related events are creating additional upward pressure on inflation and are weighing on global economic activity. The Committee is very attentive to inflationary risks”, says the text.

The median of Fed officials’ projections point to interest rates at 4.4% by the end of 2022. Seventeen monetary authority officials see interest rates between 4% and 4.5%. For the end of 2023, the median projection is for an interest rate of 4.6%. For the end of 2024, the projection is 3.9% and 2.9% at the end of 2025.

Guedes’ provocation to Meirelles

After the “father” of the spending cap, former minister Henrique Meirelles, announced support for the presidential candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, criticized the fiscal anchor and justified the successive ruptures of the ceiling during the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government with an alleged poorly made construction of the norm.

“The roof had been poorly constructed, because the roof is to prevent the government from growing. We were not growing”, justified the minister when recalling the changes in the law to transfer, in 2019, the surplus resources from the transfer of rights.

Guedes already heard praise from the president. Bolsonaro, a candidate for reelection, has again promised to recreate the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Services if he is reelected – a measure with which the minister would agree, he said, even if it means losing power.

“Guedes worked out and his big test of fire was in the pandemic. Few resisted with the tenacity that Paulo Guedes had”, he declared, in an attempt to ward off the promise to withdraw attributions from the Ministry of Economy from an alleged wear and tear of Guedes. The statements were made during a meeting promoted by the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras).

electoral scenario

Genial/Quaest poll released this Wednesday (21) shows that Lula maintains the leadership of the race for the Presidency of the Republic. The PT oscillated two points up in relation to last week’s survey and now has 44% of voting intentions. Lula’s advantage over second-place President Jair Bolsonaro is ten percentage points. Candidate for re-election by the PL, Bolsonaro kept the 34% from last week.

