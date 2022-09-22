Discover the most common ones here and stay alert.

Hits through Pix have increased significantly. Learn how they work and how to protect yourself.

Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

The system of instant electronic transfers, Pix, has been consolidated in the market since its arrival in 2020. Its practicality draws attention and meets the needs of many Brazilians. However, scams involving the system have skyrocketed in recent months.

A survey by PSafe, a security company, found that there was a 350% increase in attempted scams involving Pix. More than 424 thousand coup operations were blocked during this period. According to the head of the company, this number is equivalent to 7,000 blows per day, 280 per minute.

The survey carried out in the first five months of 2021 pointed out that more than 2.2 million scams were blocked. In the same period this year, more than 3.3 million were interrupted by the company.

The growth occurs in a generalized way among the financial scams of other orders. It is necessary to be attentive.

What are Pix’s most common moves?

The most common scams using Pix are known as phishing. It is a technique that occurs when personal data are stolen or a program is installed to facilitate access to information.

Another very common type is the invasion of social networks and promotion of products for sale, with more affordable prices and payment in advance. In these cases, the attacker can make more victims than the account owner, if people are interested in the purchase.

Scratchs

The biggest risk related to the scams practiced is access to the user’s personal information. This data can be used to clone cards, open accounts, hire services. Another risk is device hacking, which gives criminals complete access to the victim’s device.

How to protect yourself from scams by Pix?

To protect yourself against these scams involving the instant transfer system there are some tips that can help. Check out:

If you need to receive Pix from strangers, use a random key;

Use your CPF and personal data as a key only with trusted people;

Call before making emergency transfers and confirm identity. Do not use the Whatsapp call, this feature is circumvented by criminals;

Do not click on unknown links to make transfers;

Doubt too good promotions and discounts. Links often contain malware (malicious software);

Pass the dubious link through a verifier to prove its security;

Keep access to social networks only for acquaintances;

Avoid making Whatsapp photo visible to anyone.

