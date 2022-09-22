Do you feel these symptoms? You may be getting energy attacks

You must have heard of evil eye, bad omen or the like. These terms have always been used to classify a series of bad energies that other people can emanate towards you.

Whether out of envy, anger, revenge or hatred, there is the intent of evil to direct bad energies towards other people. If you feel that something is not according to normal, we have separated some of the main symptoms.

Check out the list below, but be sure to read this article to the end, as there is a tip that can help a lot in this regard. It’s a quick read, don’t worry.

Know the main symptoms of bad energies in you:

These are the main symptoms that bad energies directed at you can generate in your body, emotions and mind:

1 – Sudden mood swings;

2 – Sensation of great heaviness in the back, shoulders and head;

3 – Yours Bad mood do not pass;

4 – Nothing seems to go right in your life since then;

5 – Your routine shows to be immersed in chaos;

6 – All the time you have to deal with arguments and a series of disagreements;

7 – Your mind and body are exhausted;

8 – Your immunity has dropped and you get sick easily;

9 – Sleeping became a martyrdom because of nightmares;

10 – Life has become bitter for you.

Heads up! It might not just be bad energies

Although spiritual doctrines point out all these symptoms as belonging to the bad energies that emanate to you, it is worth keeping an eye out. These data should not always be neglected in the medical field.

There are serious psychological disorders, such as depression, that can cause several of these symptoms. Besides them, anxietyburnout and even physical disabilities such as thyroid changes can cause these signs.

When in doubt, in addition to spiritual treatment, seek the opinion of a doctor to evaluate your case further.