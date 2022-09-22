“Dorival’s idea is to put…”; Flamengo coach “chooses” Corinthians holder who needs to cancel in the final of the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians and Flamengo face each other in the grand final of the Copa do Brasil. The games will only take place in October, but there is already a plan for both teams. On the Rubro-Negro side, the tactic is to try to nullify Corinthians’ strong point and a player has already been chosen for that. Its about Renato AugustoTimon’s idol.

Dorival Júnior’s idea is to put João Gomes and Thiago Maia ‘glued’ to everything Renato does. To not let the game flow, especially in Neo Química Arena. In the view of the flamenguistas, Alvinegro grows a lot in production when the ace plays loose, having freedom to think about the plays when he has the ball.

Even so, Vidal will be on the bench in these two clashes. Dorival wants a team with more “footprint” in Sao Paulo. As he is intelligent and very strategist, Vítor Pereira can surprise and ‘come up’ a plan that manages to make the Corinthians team have another tactic at home, leaving aside the mistakes made in the Copa Libertadores da América.

Corinthians’ ideal objective is to achieve the result in the Arena and go to Maracanã taking the pressure to the other side. Until then, Vítor Pereira must do some tests, even to know who can count on the bench to change the game or something.

What is certain is that Renato Augusto will be very well marked, but his genius can make the difference, especially against the Club that revealed him. The player likes to play in this type of confrontation, being one of the great hopes of Fiel to lift the cup of the Copa do Brasil.