“Each one give a beating”; Commentator asks Corinthians midfielders to beat Flamengo’s star in the final of the Copa do Brasil

You decisive duels gives Brazil’s Cup will rock the month of October and are already messing with the backstage. On the 12th and 19th, Flamengo and Corinthians decide the title, with the second match scheduled to take place at Maracanã. On the eve of the final, the coach Dorival Junior still waits to know if it will have its entire cast available and 100% prepared. The physical situation of one of the team’s highlights is already known by the São Paulo rival.

THE great concern do Mais Querido is aimed at the midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta. Summoned by the Uruguayan National Team for a friendly match during the FIFA Date, the number 14 will continue in Europe the work of prevention and treatment of a pubalgia. Flamengo’s medical department is already in contact with the Uruguayans in order to exchange information and dosage of loads for the player.

According to a report by Globoesporte.comthe technical commission of the selection is aware the process that was being carried out by Rubro-Negro and the activities with the physiotherapist of the Club that Arrascaeta had been carrying out. With an eye on the Uruguayan’s situation for the final, the commentator Broof SBTGave one tip for Corinthians players.

“Arrascaeta is a bit pissed off, with pubalgia, this is important information for (the midfielders) Fausto Vera and Du Queiroz, for each one to punch Arrascaeta and get him out of the game right away. It’s strategy, I’m not preaching violence“, said Mano. On social networks, the commentator’s statement irritated Flamengo fans.

Also according to the EG, in order not to interfere with the treatment, the prediction is that Arrascaeta will not be used for 90 minutes in friendlies from Uruguaywhich faces Iran and Qatar on the 23rd and 27th.”He goes to selection, we have to be careful. He is oriented and the medical department of Uruguay itself. We will arrive with all of them in perfect condition for the main dates“, said coach Dorival Júnior, in a recent press conference.