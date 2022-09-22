“Earn 6x less than Bamboo”; Corinthians ‘runs’ for defender and can give Leila a hat at Palmeiras

Board is analyzing possibilities and should make a proposal for one of the names that are on the rise in Brazil

O Corinthians knows the importance of having options in the cast, so much so that, at certain moments of this season, he ended up suffering a lot from the embezzlement, especially of pieces that are considered fundamental. The team led by Vítor Pereira lost Fagner, Renato Augusto and Maycon at important moments, harming the performance on the field.

Knowing this, some moves begin to be made behind the scenes, even if discreetly, without haste, whether for the arrival or departure of players. The one who is very close to saying goodbye is Robson Bambuwhich has been extremely questioned by Corinthians fans due to performances far below expectations.

The defender should leave at the end of 2022 and was heavily criticized by Neto, who even talked about his monthly salaries recently: “Corinthians lost 1 to 0… for you, Corinthians, I’ll speak very quietly: who hired Robson Bambu and gave him 450 ‘sticks’ per month? 450 (thousand) for Robson Bambu per month. He’s not a football player. He’s in another profession, he’s on Mars. He can’t play for Corinthians. He should have put Robert (Renan), Vítor Pereira”said the idol.

On the other hand, there is a “target” at the moment, which could be a novelty in the transfer market, if it wins the competition from Palmeiras: Matheus Biduwho lives a great phase at Cruzeiro, is considered to become the “shadow” of Fábio Santos on the left-back, precisely because Piton may end up being sold, in addition to not being 100% pleasing to Fiel.

The most interesting fact is that Bidu currently receives around R$ 70,000 monthly in salary, “minimal” values ​​close to the vast majority of the current alvinegro cast. In case you get your trip to Parque São Jorge and don’t get a raise, it would be costing about 6x less than Bamboo, that is, something treated as very advantageous.