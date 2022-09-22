Emanuel complains that Mauro affects ‘mental health’ and wants compensation of R$ 40 thousand

The mayor of Cuiabá, Emanuel Pinheiro (MDB), filed a lawsuit for compensation for moral damages against Governor Mauro Mendes (União Brasil), because of the offenses pronounced on the afternoon of this Tuesday, 20, when he was called, among other things. , from “vagabond”. The process was filed this Wednesday, 21, and asks for the payment of R$ 40 thousand in compensation.

The piece is signed by lawyers Francisco Anis Faiad and André Ignotti Faiad. According to the records, the attacks are commonplace and always made to the media, for their propagation, increasing their reach.

In the action, Emanuel’s defense repudiates Mauro’s offenses and claims that they violate the Democratic Rule of Law, for exceeding the limits of political adversity. “This behavior not only compromises the applicant’s mental health and honor before third parties, but ends up compromising democracy itself, which is at the mercy of personal and absurd attacks like this, if a politician disagrees with his way of governing. Your Excellency, what level has the electoral dispute reached, these absurd terms used by the Governor and candidate for reelection”, says an excerpt from the document.

The mayor also points out that political office holders should be subject to criticism without offending their opponents with criminal offenses. In the understanding of the defense of the emedebista, Mauro’s accusations are also aimed at undermining the candidacy of Marcia Pinheiro, the mayor’s wife and Mendes’ opponent in this year’s elections.

The first lady of Cuiabá is in second place in voting intentions, but with a big difference between her and Mauro, who leads the polls. “The attitude of publicly accusing a political opponent so that the population turns against him is absurd and should not be allowed at any time. Even more at this moment of election, the attitude of the defendant in cursing the author daily is to hit his opposition candidate for the State Government who is the author’s wife “, quotes the mayor.

LITTLE CASE

Emanuel still accuses the governor of ignoring justice, since he does not participate in the conciliation hearings because he has money to pay compensation and, thus, can continue with the attacks. The animosity between the two politicians is not new and has long surpassed the limits of political adversity. In recent years, the offenses have been less and less republican.

In the last week, the climate heated up even more after Emanuel Pinheiro promoted a zero kilometer motorcycle to anyone who could prove that the governor had delivered houses in Várzea Grande during his term. The mayor accused Mauro of also delivering the works of the new emergency room, the Municipal Hospital of Cuiabá (HMC), well below what should have already been accomplished.

Mauro then refuted the accusations, explaining that he delivered titles in the industrial city and not residences, per se. In addition, he provoked his opponent, who is prevented by justice from attending the City Hall of Cuiabá and facilities of the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

The governor also defended the replacement of the Light Rail Vehicle (VLT) by the BRT (Rapid Transport Bus, in free translation) and stated that the first modal, defended by Emanuel, is the result of corruption. The mayor then called a press conference for this Tuesday, in which he accused the governor of breaking his political alliance with EP because of an allegedly irregular bid, worth R$ 712 million, in the public lighting sector.

According to Emanuel, Mauro did not have time to sign the work order before leaving the city hall of Cuiabá, in 2016, and he expected that the emedebista would do so, as soon as he took over the mayor’s office, in January 2017. The mayor, however, would have found irregularities in the process and suspended it.

Later, just yesterday, the governor refuted the accusations, calling the mayor a “rascal”, a “vagrant” and a “liar”. The two have been allies in the past. In 2012, when Mauro was elected mayor of Cuiabá, Emanuel Pinheiro was his campaign coordinator.

But, unlike what the emedebista said, the two already had their ties strained in 2016, when he decided to run for mayor. So much so that Emanuel criticized Mauro’s management at the head of the capital. When the current governor withdrew from running for reelection, Emanuel tried a rapprochement and his support, but he did not have it.

The declaration of vote was made publicly by Mauro’s wife, the first lady of the state, Virgínia Mendes. The fight between the two has become increasingly intense and has contact with the participation of the family, on both sides.

The two managers, now and then, accuse the opponent’s relatives of being part of alleged corruption schemes. However, when they go to the media, the two ask for respect for their children and wives.