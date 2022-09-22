Endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome: understand Larissa Manoela’s diagnosis – News

Diagnosed a year and seven months ago with endometriosis, actress Larissa Manoela, 21, regretted on social media, this Tuesday (20), having discovered that she also has PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome).

“It’s not easy to be a woman. The positive diagnosis scares and I confess to be destabilized. But I’m sure that I will find the best treatment for both diseases”, said the actress on Twitter.

This Wednesday (21), through a video on Instagram, Larissa said that since she got her period for the first time, she already had high flows and strong cramps. It was talking to her friends that she came to understand that the pain was not normal.

“I used to say that I felt, when my period started, a cramp on a level that felt like a dinosaur eating my uterus, I had fainting, I was very indisposed. I even canceled recordings because I couldn’t continue on set like that. I always carried a hot water bottle and took strong medicine for my colic to go away,” said the actress.

Both endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome are common problems among Brazilian women. It is estimated that about 2 million women are diagnosed with PCOS in the country and that approximately 7 million (10% to 15% of those of childbearing age) live with endometriosis, according to data from the Brazilian Society of Endometriosis. Both diseases can impact fertility.





understand the symptoms



What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis occurs when cells from the endometrium — tissue that lines the uterus — that should be expelled during menstruation move in the opposite direction and fall into the ovaries or abdominal cavity, causing endometrial tissue to grow outside the uterus.

In an interview with R7 in August of this year, Patrick Bellelis, a member of the board of the Brazilian Society of Endometriosis, spoke a little more about the disease.

“Endometriosis can affect the vagina, bladder or intestines, and even more distant sites, such as the lung, diaphragm, and even the brain,” he said.

Pelvic and transvaginal ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging are the main imaging methods for detecting endometriosis.

Patients report severe cramping, intestinal changes during menstruation, pain during intercourse, and problems getting pregnant. In addition to physical pain, there is the emotional factor, because women often do not have symptoms recognized by doctors or partners.

“Despite being considered a benign disease, because it is not a cancer, it is a disease of very aggressive behavior and that can greatly compromise the quality of life of women”, warned Bellelis.





Treatment for endometriosis can be clinical, to relieve pain symptoms and improve the patient’s quality of life, but drugs to block ovulation may also be indicated. The problem usually resolves spontaneously with menopause.

Surgeries are an alternative when clinical treatment is ineffective or in specific situations, such as major injuries. The surgical procedure was the option for singer Anitta in July this year.

“Endometriosis does not regress spontaneously and does not regress with medication. When we chemically treat the disease, we aim to try to stabilize and prevent endometriosis from growing further. The only way to remove the lesions is through surgery,” said Bellelis.

Given the characteristics of the condition, it is ideal that, like Larissa Manoela, women diagnosed with endometriosis undergo follow-up with a professional specialized in the disease.



What is polycystic ovary syndrome?

Since discovering endometriosis, the actress has not menstruated, that is, she has not had her menstrual cycle. The situation required specialized and continuous follow-up, until, six months after the last consultation, Larissa discovered that she had polycystic ovary syndrome.

This syndrome is a hormonal disorder in which small pouches, cysts, form inside the ovaries, which, positioned one on each side of the uterus, are the organs responsible for producing female sex hormones. The condition, considered chronic, can cause symptoms such as irregular menstruation and acne to obesity and infertility.

“It is an endocrinological disease, which ends up combining with a high production of the male hormone, testosterone. Of course, by increasing this testosterone I will have a change in this woman’s menstrual cycle”, informs the communication director of the SBE (Brazilian Society of Endometriosis) , Marcos Chernyakovsky, to the R7.

And he adds: “As it is a syndrome, it is characterized by a set of symptoms and signs, among them the appearance of acnes, hair and, perhaps, the main characteristic is a chronic anovulation, a woman who has difficulty ovulating – she can be five months and many even the whole year without menstruating.”

As with endometriosis, the cause of this syndrome is not entirely known to medicine. But experts say that most patients have hormonal problems, such as excess production of insulin by the pancreas and production of male hormones due to problems in the adrenal glands, pituitary and hypothalamus.







Here are some of the symptoms that can indicate PCOS:

• irregular menstrual cycles, with periods that are spaced out, no periods at all, or very heavy flow;

• difficulty in losing weight (women with a higher body mass index);

• severe cases of acne, as the sebaceous glands produce more oil;

• increased hair in areas of the body such as the face, breasts and abdomen (hirsutism);

• infertility cases;

• possible tendency to weight gain;

• loss of hair;

• depression.

The woman will not necessarily have all of these symptoms, but she may have one characteristic or another. However, the clearest sign is difficulty ovulating.

To diagnose this syndrome, gynecologists evaluate reported symptoms and results of blood tests, which measure hormones, and imaging, such as transvaginal ultrasound.

Treatment seeks to alleviate symptoms and can be carried out with the control of hormones and medications that help regulate menstruation, sebum production by the sebaceous glands and hair growth. Exercising and maintaining a good diet helps.

“The syndrome is under control and there is no cure, just as we say for endometriosis, because there is a possibility that it is returning. It is a characteristic that can often be genetic, so if you stop the treatments and all these general measures, the characteristic of the polycystic ovary is to return”, warns Tcherniakovsky.

Treatment for infertility or preventing diabetes and high cholesterol can also be done, if these are part of the clinical signs presented.

Endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome are not directly linked, they are different conditions, but commonly diagnosed together.

“Polycystic ovary syndrome with endometriosis can happen; however, they are two different situations in which we often use the same type of treatment. Both diseases are estrogen-dependent: the greater the action of estrogen, the greater the risk of appearing or intensifying these two diseases”, reports the gynecologist.

Tcherniakovsky also points out that “it is common for both to appear, just as myoma with endometriosis, endometriosis and endometrial polyp is common, as they are all estrogen-dependent diseases. are independent”.







