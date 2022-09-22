Esfera offers up to 25 points per dollar when purchasing selected Nespresso coffee machines

Nespresso is offering its customers up to 25 Sphere points per dollar spent when purchasing selected Vertuo Machines. See below for the main details of the campaign.

The extra accumulation of points is structured as follows:

25 Points – When purchasing selected Vertuo Machines + Nespresso Welcome Kit

– When purchasing selected Vertuo Machines + Nespresso Welcome Kit

How to participate

To access the promotion:

Click here to access the partnership page. Then click on “Go to the partner’s website” to reach the campaign’s hotsite. Select your preferred product Complete the purchase.

Promotion Details

Note that the default score is 2 points per dollar for all products.

The promotion is valid only today, September 22, 2022 .

. The promotion is valid for products sold and delivered by Nespresso.

The score is valid only for purchases made with the credit card holder’s CPF.

This promotion is not cumulative with other promotions or with payments made with discount coupons, gift cards and gift cards.

Points will be credited to your account within 45 calendar days of receiving the order or picking it up at the physical store.

During promotional periods, the accumulation limit is 200,000 Esfera points per CPF.

Accumulated points will be valid for 24 months from the date of credit on the account statement.

The customer must have an active Esfera account to receive the points.

Purchase Example

When purchasing the Vertuo Next coffee maker + welcome kit, it is possible to accumulate 24,725 Esfera points

Assuming the value of one thousand Esfera points as R$35, since the program has been running recurring discount sales promotions, the points accumulated in this purchase represent something around R$865, or a discount of approximately 87% in the value of the device.

Take note

If you were thinking about purchasing Nespresso Vertuo machines, now is the time! This is an excellent opportunity to boost the accumulation of Sphere points.

As we always remember, 25 points accumulated in Esfera represents up to 50 points in an air program with a 100% transfer bonus. Note, however, that such bonuses are increasingly rare and there are no guarantees that they will recur in the future.

What did you think of this new promotion by Nespresso with Sphere?

Heads up

Carefully read the campaign regulation and understand its limitations and conditions of participation.

Compare prices both with the regular website of the provider of the service or product you are purchasing, and with competitors.

Make a print screen of all the steps of the purchase, because if you have any problem with crediting the points, you will be able to demonstrate that you used the promotion hotsite.

The promotion is good, but it might not be good for you. Think about it!

Accumulating points for accumulating is not a good strategy. You should have a clearly defined goal and earn points to reach that goal.

Saving points is bad business. They may be devalued at any time or the program may change the accrual and spend rules without notice.

The best strategy is “earn and burn” or accumulate and burn.

To know more

In this link you can check other promotions to accumulate points that we have recently published on our website.

Pontos pra Voar may eventually receive commissions on purchases made through some of the links and banners available on our website, without this having any impact on the final price of the product or service purchased by you.

When we publish sponsored articles, these are clearly identified throughout the text. For more information, see our Privacy Policy.





