Ethanol advantage over gasoline grows in 4 states; know which

Anyone who owns a flex car is always researching to find out if it’s worth fueling up with ethanol or gasoline. According to data from the most recent survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), biofuel is more advantageous in four Brazilian states.

The average price of ethanol fell in 16 states in the last week, with the average reduction reaching 2.68% at the national level. Even so, the oil derivative continues to compensate more in a large part of the country.

The federal government has pressured Petrobras to make further cuts in fuel prices with the aim of increasing the popularity of Jair Bolsonaro. The latest reductions reached diesel and cooking gas.

The national average price of ethanol reached R$3.43 a liter last week, while gasoline costs, on average, R$4.97 at gas stations across the country.

How to find the most advantageous fuel?

The calculation adopted to find out which of the two fuels is more worthwhile considers that ethanol is advantageous when its price represents up to 70% of the price of gasoline. In other words: just divide the value of a liter of ethanol by that of gasoline, and if the result is less than 0.7, the biofuel pays off more.

States where ethanol is advantageous

Knowing how it works, see where to fill up with ethanol is more worthwhile:

Mato Grosso do Sul: difference of 60.40%;

Sergipe: difference of 67.29%;

Maranhão: difference of 67.43%;

Pará: difference of 69.37%.

In the state of São Paulo, ethanol remained more competitive than gasoline for several consecutive weeks. However, the price of the first fuel today is more than 90% of the second.