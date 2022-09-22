EU ministers to meet to discuss Russian threats

European Union foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting in New York later on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russians to fight in Ukraine.

The bloc’s foreign ministers are in New York for the annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell said Putin’s announcement – which included measures to annex swathes of Ukrainian territory and a threat to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia – showed panic and despair.

“Ministers need to address this threat, reiterate their continued support for Ukraine and alert the international community to the unacceptable situation Putin is putting us all in,” Borrell told reporters.

He said the ministers would discuss continued military support for Ukraine and other possible sanctions on Russia.

“It is clear that Russia wants to destroy Ukraine,” Borrell said. “We will not be intimidated.”

Borrell said that while the EU supports Ukraine, the bloc “is not participating in the war, we are not belligerent”. He said he has no plans to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov while the two are in New York this week.