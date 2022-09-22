Event promoter is the first victim of monkeypox in Pará de Minas

09/21/2022

The State Department of Health released a bulletin confirming the evolution of monkeypox cases in Minas Gerais and the municipality of Pará de Minas entered the list. The patient’s clinical status is stable.

His name and the neighborhood where he lives were not released, but the Municipality of Pará de Minas, through the Municipal Health Department, confirmed that the patient is male, is 34 years old and is a promoter of events. Secretary Wagner Magesty gave the first information to Jornal da Manhã, reassuring the population:

The Minas Gerais government bulletin also confirmed a case of monkeypox in the city of Formiga, the patient being 35 years old. With these two records, the number of confirmed cases in the Midwest region of Minas Gerais rose to six.

The first case was confirmed in Bom Despacho, the second in Nova Serrana and the other two in Divinópolis. The state platform already has 447 confirmed cases in Minas, in addition to 776 suspected cases under investigation.

And the National Health Surveillance Agency announced the approval of the first product for the diagnosis of monkeypox in Brazil. It is of the PCR model, like the one used to detect Covid in real time, and is indicated for the processing of clinical samples.

The availability of the product on the market depends on the company holding the registration. It was called the Bio-Manguinhos Multiplex Molecular Kit and was manufactured by Fundação Oswaldo Cruz.

