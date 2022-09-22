Everything Coming to Streaming in October 2022

You can prepare your marathon!

September is coming to an end and, to prepare us for what’s to come, the Netflix released the list with its releases for october 2022. Among the highlights of what arrives on streaming, we have the new horror series like Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and The Midnight Clubthe film The School of Good and Evil and many national productions.

Series

The Midnight Club

Debut: october 7th

In a home for terminally ill youth, the members of an exclusive club make a pact: the first to die must send a signal to the others.

Derry Girls – Season 3

Debut: october 7th

Northern Ireland takes a big step towards the future and the girls’ lives are moving in the same direction. But not without a few bumps along the way.

Blind Marriage – Season 3

Debut: october 19

Men and women put to the test the power of love blindly in this reality show that won thousands of fans. Featuring Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Restart – Miniseries

Debut: October 21st

An American woman falls in love with a Sicilian man she met in Italy, but he ends up dying of cancer. Now, she finds refuge where she least expected it.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Debut: October 25 The macabre stories in this horror collection are curated by acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro, who won an Oscar for “The Shape of Water”. Big Mouth – Season 6 Debut: october 28 This Emmy-winning adult animated series is back for a new season. The Devil’s Bastard Son Debut: october 28 Jay Lycurgo (Titans) and Nadia Parkes (Doctor Who) star in this sweeping series that combines violence and fantasy. Based on the books “Half Bad” by Sally Green. Inside Man Debut: Shortly Sentenced to death, an American with a talent for solving mysteries helps a young British journalist find a missing friend. Films the life of togo Debut: october 5th He watches over parked cars and will do anything to protect this breadwinner. Even more so now that drug dealers want him and his friends to sell drugs on the streets.

The Telephone of Mr. Harrigan

Debut: october 5th

A boy and a billionaire have in common a love for books and the first iPhone. But after the old man’s death, their mysterious connection refuses to end.

A very lucky girl

Debut: october 7th

A writer’s perfect life begins to fall apart when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school past.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Debut: October 14

Even though he hates Halloween, a father teams up with his daughter to face a spirit that is playing terror by bringing the city’s macabre decorations to life.

The School of Good and Evil

Debut: october 19

Sophie and Agatha’s friendship is put to the test when they end up at a magical school that prepares the heroes and villains of the future.

20th century girl

Debut: October 21st

In 1999, a young woman does her best friend a favor and keeps an eye on the boy she likes. Until it’s time to live your own love story.

The Night Nurse

Debut: october 26

An overworked nurse befriends a new colleague at work. Until an unexpected death makes her see him differently.

Wendell & Wild

Debut: october 28

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele provide the English voices for the two demon brothers who star in this animated adventure.

Nothing New on the Front

Debut: october 28

Award-winning Edward Berger directs this tense drama based on Erich Maria Remarque’s bestselling novel.

Documentaries and Specials

The Everest Earthquake

Debut: october 6th

After the fiasco at the 2004 Olympics, the US men’s basketball team seeks redemption in the fight for gold at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The Redemption Team

Debut: october 7th

Exclusive accounts of survivors and real footage enrich this exciting documentary series, which tells about the earthquake that shook Nepal in 2015.

i am stalker

Debut: october 28

From the producers of I’m a Killer, this true-crime docuseries is told from the perspective of stalkers and survivors.

Family

Daniel the Magic Hunter

Debut: october 27

A young man follows in his late father’s footsteps to uncover a conspiracy in the wizarding world in this thrilling supernatural adventure.

anime

Exception

Debut: October 13

In the distant future, humanity was forced to leave Earth. A ship with a 3D printed team of experts is sent to colonize a new planet.

Romantic Killer

Debut: october 17

Enjoying singleness, Anzu doesn’t even think about dating. Until a magical being turns her life into a true romantic comedy.

National

Brazil 2002 Behind the scenes of Penta

Debut: october 3

The documentary shows the backstage of the Brazilian soccer team during the conquest of the fifth world championship in 2002, with unpublished images and interviews with the players.

Crazy boy

Debut: October 12th

The Crazy Boy is a creative boy who loves to involve everyone in his adventures. But they don’t always go as planned!

rental wife

Debut: October 13

To fulfill his mother’s last wish and prevent her from removing him from her will, an inveterate bachelor hires an actress to pose as his fiancée.

after the universe

Debut: october 27

Nina (Giulia Be) is a young and talented pianist whose dreams are lost between hemodialysis sessions and waiting for a kidney transplant. But her romance with the young doctor Gabriel (Henrique Zaga) helps her overcome her insecurities and fight for her goal of playing on stage with the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra.

