Ex-Cruzeiro, Fbio congratulates team for access: ‘His great story’

photo: Lucas Meron/Fluminense Despite the tumultuous departure from Toca da Raposa, at the beginning of the year, Fbio made a point of honoring the celestial team for the return to Serie A Considered by many fans to be the greatest player in Cruzeiro’s history, goalkeeper Fbio congratulated the team on winning Serie A access to the Brazilian Championship. In a post on his social networks, the former Raposa goalkeeper praised the club’s history. “Congratulations, Cruzeiro! Your great story, back to Series A!” wrote Fbio. The goalkeeper, who has defended Fluminense since the beginning of this year, after a troubled departure from Cruzeiro, wore the celestial shirt for 17 years. He was even asked by some fans of the Minas Gerais team to speak out about the elite return. Fbio played 976 games and won 12 titles for Raposa: two Brazilians (2013 and 2014), three Brazilian Cups (2000, 2017 and 2018) and seven Minas Gerais Championships (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2019). photo: Internet reproduction / Instagram Post by Fbio congratulating Cruzeiro access cruise departure Fbio tried to convince those responsible for the SAF to close a year-long deal, as had been previously promised, by President Srgio Santos Rodrigues.

In addition to envisioning reaching the mark of 1,000 games in the team, he said he wanted to contribute to the return of the Serie A club. Even after Fbio agreed to readjust the salary bases within the economic planning of the new management, the parties did not reach a consensus.

On his instagram, the goalkeeper published a letter in which he explained what had happened and said that helping Cruzeiro return to Srie A was his biggest dream.

“The 3 months they offered me a contract would only increase my farewell pain. Helping to bring Cruzeiro back to Serie A was my biggest dream, I really wanted to try, really, really, I hate to write this, forgive me from my heart for not being possible “, said Fbio, in part of the letter.

The player’s departure caused revolt in part of the crowd, which expressed support for the idol on social networks, generating a beginning of an altercation with Ronaldo.

For the goal, Cruzeiro announced the signing of Rafael Cabral. Also in January, Fbio signed for a season with Fluminense, where he has played 50 matches.