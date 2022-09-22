Experiment suggests life could arise on stars other than the Sun

posted on 09/21/2022 15:37



The Star Light Simulator (left) and illuminated (right). It has 25 channels in total, emitting light from 365 nanometers (UV light) to 940 nanometers (infrared light) – (Credit: Disclosure/La Rocca et al)

Most stars in the Milky Way are classified as red dwarfs. They are cooler and less luminous than the Sun and emit infrared light. Due to their abundance, many exoplanets have been found around these stars. But whether these planets can support life (or not) has been a hotly debated question in recent years. A recent experiment, developed by Italian researchers, demonstrated that microorganisms can grow around stars other than the Sun.

The equipment Star Light Simulator can generate light intensities and spectra in different ranges. The team recreated the light emitted by a red dwarf along with an atmospheric simulator chamber, which replicated an artificial planetary environment.

“Initially, we focused on cyanobacteria, as they have extraordinary abilities to withstand all environments on Earth, as well as a known ability to survive in near-infrared light. When these acclimatized to the simulated environment, we extended our tests to mosses and various types of red and green microalgae,” explained Professor Nicoletta La Rocca, from the University of Padua.





With the experiment, it was possible to observe that the microorganisms could carry out photosynthesis under the light of red dwarfs. Therefore, the results point to new possibilities of investigation into potentially habitable environments.

Life as we know it depends on some factors to develop, such as liquid water and oxygen. “On Earth, photosynthetic cyanobacteria played a vital role in oxidizing our atmosphere. The new experimental results expand our knowledge of potentially habitable environments and therefore where we can expect to find a planet that harbors complex life,” commented Professor La Rocca, study leader.

The experiment was built by a collaboration of teams from the Instituto Nacional de Astrofísica (INAF), the Institute of Photonics and Nanotechnology (IFN-CNR) and the Department of Biology of Padua.