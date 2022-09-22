Facincani fired from ESPN

Felippe Facincani, a commentator for ESPN channels, was fired today from the station. He no longer participated in the channel’s programs since the beginning of the week.

As found out the UOL Esporte, Facincani was terminated due to internal problems after a change of scale, a fact that generated irritation on the part of the journalist. The case stopped at the head of the company and was irreversible.

ESPN, in a statement, only confirmed the departure and, without detailing the reasons, thanked the now former employee. “Journalist Felippe Facincani is no longer part of the team of commentators on Disney’s sports channels. We thank you for all your efforts and wish you success in your new professional stage.”

He was contacted by the report to talk about his dismissal, but there was still no return. The note will be updated in case of responses.

Hired by Fox Sports in 2017, Facincani remained on the channel until the end of 2020 and was part of “Fox Sports Rádio”, a program led by Benjamin Back that was one of the most popular on closed TV.

As of 2021, with the migration of some professionals towards ESPN, the commentator became part of the permanent team of Disney’s sports flagship in Brazil.

He was a constant presence in the main programs of the station, such as “F90”, for example. The journalist also participated in the “Sportscenter”.

Criticism of Cuca and praise of Abel

Last month, Facincani criticized Cuca, from Atlético-MG, in the controversy that involved Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras – the two faced each other in Libertadores.

On the occasion, the journalist echoed the interview with the coach of the Minas Gerais team, who mocked the tactical explanation given by the Portuguese in relation to the game – which ended with the São Paulo victory on penalties.

“It was a repressed, hypocritical and disrespectful statement. First, when talking about each one’s quirks: that one will listen to music, that another falls to the same corner… Cuca, who are you to talk about someone’s quirks? wears the same shirt since 2013 and nobody says anything, regardless of their faith. Nobody mocks. Everyone has their faith, whether religious or cultural. Do you mock that the guy is listening to music on penalty? You wear the same wine pants and nobody says nothing”, began Facincani during the “F90”.

Felippe Facincani criticized Cuca’s interview Image: Playback/Twitter

Following, the journalist recalled an episode involving the coach in the 2020 Libertadores final, when he was running Santos. In the final minutes of the duel against Palmeiras himself, Cuca got into trouble with the side Marcos Rocha, from Abel’s team, and saw his team take a goal in the next bid.

“You talk about intemperance, Cuca. Just you? You’re going to fight with Marcos Rocha in a throw-in with five minutes to go in the Libertadores final and then you take the goal and lose the title. Who are you to talk about someone’s intemperance , buddy?”, he continued.

Facincani also criticized Cuca’s sudden departures from his clubs and praised Abel in his comment on the program. “Learn how to behave and honor contracts before talking about a coach who has been in the country for two years doing a minimally competent and respectable job, who even beat you three times. And on the ball.”

shirtless on TV

A curiosity of Facincani’s trajectory on ESPN that is well remembered by viewers was the day he, unexpectedly, appeared shirtless in the middle of the channel’s programming after an internal error.

After a live entry by reporter Eduardo de Meneses at the Morumbi stadium, the broadcast ended up showing Facincani in an unprepared moment. The commentator even asked colleagues if he was already on the air.

A short time later, the journalist used his Instagram profile to clarify the case. According to Facincani, he was only shirtless because of the heat and not to sweat in the channel’s clothing.

“To those who make up lying situations and headlines, I’m sorry to inform you, but as far as I know, I was just ‘shirtless’, in the kitchen at home, with the window closed to avoid light mosquitoes, finishing dinner before the broadcast of Boca Jrs x Platense, for the Argentine Championship, properly dressed in shorts and flip-flops, and I just sat for a few seconds to check the audio, 40 minutes before it went on air, and our image was abruptly cut! personal,” he posted on his social media.