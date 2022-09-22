“Failed”; Dani Alves surprises, sends the real thing about Palmeiras live in Mexico and remembers 2021 episode

Palmeiras is a team that has been accumulating glories in the last years. This season, Verdão has a good chance of being Brazilian champion and, thus, lifting another national trophy. When Abel Ferreira arrived at Alviverde, many people said that Portuguese was only good at knockout, but he would never be successful in running points. He must once again shut up these critics.

At the other end, a statement from the right-back Daniel Alves direct from Mexico has drawn attention. When praising Mexican football, the quality of local football and everything else, the medallion compared it with Brazil and said that the best Brazilian team (Palmeiras) could not beat a team from Mexico at the World Cup, referring to the confrontation between Verdão x Tigres. , in 2021. In the player’s understanding, the level of the two schools within the four lines is very similar.

They say that Mexico’s level is not very high, but the best team in Brazil recently faced a team from Mexico, and they failed to qualify for the final.. So… Then you place the scale, where the level is or is not. And well, at the end of the day everyone tries to pull the sardines to their side. But no, I say, I’m suspicious to say, because I really like the good players that Mexico has”, said Daniel Alves.

Before, the athlete had already talked a little more about the organization of the championships in Mexico: “Much less, as I’ve said many times, I think you can remember very well, I’ve always said that the level of Mexican football is brutal. What I feel is that they believe little, they are a little disorganized, the macro, right? The organization of the championship is a little average, it can improve. But the level of players is genius. I always say it’s the same as Brazil”, said the side during a press conference.

On the field, Palmeiras continues to prepare for the confrontation against Atlético-MG, next Wednesday (28), at Mineirão, at 21:45. Galo comes desperate to beat Alviverde and climb the table. Abel Ferreira will definitely use this mental component to win another one in Minas.