Fake cottage cheese invades shelves and confuses consumers; see the risks and how to know the difference – Negócios

The wave of similar products in supermarkets seems to reach an increasing range of products. After the dairy compound and whey emerged as an alternative to milk – whose prices have climbed throughout 2022, other items have become popular as an attempt to replace the curd.

After visiting some supermarkets from Fortaleza, the report found the “mixture of curd cheese, cheese, vegetable fat and starch” for sale. Still on the cold meat shelf, there was the “creamy requeijão flavored product”, both cheaper than traditional requeijão (from other brands).

According to the nutritionist with a master’s degree in Nutrition and Health from the State University of Ceará (Uece), Jamile Tahim, when shopping, the consumer must be aware of the ingredients list that appears on the label of these products. In this list, the first ingredient is the one that appears in the greatest amount in the composition and so on, in descending order.

“So, right among the first ingredients the product contains vegetable shortening, margarine and modified starch, in addition to various food additives along the list. Therefore, it is not healthy and not recommended to use it because it is an ultra-processed product”, explains Jamile.

Scratchs

It also details the risks of a frequent consumption of the product, as the development related to the heart, Hypercholesterolemia, Diabetes type 2, among others. “In addition to being commonly items with high caloric density and low nutritional value, they do not offer enough nutrients for the nutrition of individuals. These are called ’empty calories’”.

Subtitle: In the list of ingredients, the first components are the ones that appear in the product in greater quantity.

While some consumers take the product home by mistake, since aesthetically the packaging is very similar to the packaging of a curd cheese, there are consumers who, faced with the strong erosion of purchasing power caused by food inflation combined with low wages, do not see another option other than the consumption of similar products.

prices

This is because similar products have lower prices in relation to the prices of the products considered “originals”. In the case of products similar to requeijão, the prices observed were R$4.59 and R$4.69 (200g), while those that were actually described as requeijão were sold above R$6 (200g).

Economist and advisor to the Ceará Regional Economic Council (Corecon-CE) Ricardo Coimbra, points out that a cooling of the inflationary process is expected for the coming months, but that the index will still close the year at a high level, of 6 .5%. In addition, for next year there is still an expectation that inflation will remain at 4%.

“We have not seen a prospect of a significant recovery in purchasing power and a good part of the population has a relatively low income level, very committed to the subsistence. This means that these people are constantly reorganizing their expenses”.

In this context, the search for substitutes is shown as a strategy to not stop consuming certain products.

“We haven’t had it in the last three years and we won’t have the recovery of the minimum wage in the next one, only inflation replacement, and products, especially food, have been rising above inflation”, reinforces Coimbra. “This is a trend that will continue over the next few months: a high level of unemployment, high interest rates and a level of income that is not sufficient to recover inflationary losses”, he concludes.

Is this content useful to you?

