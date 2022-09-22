Famous actor raffles cell phone to pay medical bills

Actor Marcos Oliveira, the Beiçola of the series A Grande Família, made an outburst on social media after receiving criticism for holding a raffle for a cell phone he won from a friend. According to the actor, the raffle is to cover personal and medical expenses while he is unemployed.

“I honestly don’t know why people have been talking so badly about the raffle, the brand of the phone, judging and saying so many things to make me sad and down. I got Felipe Peres’ phone to sell, just so I wouldn’t just be asking and asking. Until then, this is no shame, but anyway… If you can’t give R$50, you can give R$20. The important thing is that you participate”, he wrote in the publication.

“Guys, I ask you to stop talking or making fun of my pain. Only I know what I’m going through. It’s very painful to see certain types of comments. I hope no one in your family goes through this, this fistula I have. How it hurts. I, Marcos Oliveira, really want to go back to work. The journey is long, but the cure exists and is already in process!”, continued the artist.

This Wednesday (21), the actor published a new video to talk about his state of health and thank you for the affection. Two months ago, the actor underwent surgery on his urethral fistula and is undergoing treatment: “Hi, guys! Once again I’m here, coming back more and more, because now I’m much better, there are three more weeks to take the catheter out of the bladder, and let’s go back to the battle, we’re in the battle. I’m asking people for help… If you can, buy my raffle, from a cell phone. He will compete on October 21st”, he began.

“I’m very happy because I’m recovering and soon I’ll be back to work. I need to work, I want to work, I want to get out of this situation… Only in February will I operate again to put the colostomy in and I’ll be cool, brand new so we can go back to doing funny things”, said the eternal Beiçola.

