fans and illustrious strangers shine in campaign at B

After three seasons of suffering, frustration and uncertainty about the future of one of the biggest clubs in the country, Cruzeiro is back in the elite of Brazilian football.

The result of a financial restructuring that was understood and accepted by the fans, creating the greatest synergy in recent years between the board, the technical committee, the team and those who support the club.

The way back was built by someone who left Cruzeiro for the world. In December of last year, Ronaldo Nazário agreed to buy 90% of the shares of SAF Cruzeiro. A new story began there: the return.

With an overwhelming campaign, under the command of Paulo pezzolano, Cruzeiro left no doubt that it would go up. the mineirão crowded was one of the hallmarks of the campaign. The encouragement made unknown players become heroes. He made the stadium his greatest fortress and Cruzeiro returned to the arms of its only asset in recent seasons and the greatest of all in its history: the fans.

Today is the day of glory, of making history. to see who smiled, suffer. I’m back in the arms of my people, stronger and tougher to be champions again”.

Cruzeiro fans’ corner marked their return to Seria A

Illustrious Unknown: “Workers’ Team”

Who is Luvannor? A question that many people from Cruzeiro asked in April, when the name of the unknown striker emerged as a probable heavenly reinforcement for the Serie B dispute. At 32, Luvannor Henrique de Sousa Silva from Piauí spent his entire career outside Brazil, in places with little tradition in football, in the case of Moldova, the player’s second nationality.

Luvannor, from Cruzeiro, celebrates a goal scored against Grêmio in a match in the Série B of the Brasileirão Image: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

After more than a decade making a living outside Brazil, Luvannor was one of Cruzeiro’s good signings in 2022 and perfectly epitomizes the stellar cast this season. A team formed by many strangers, true workers of the ball, but who responded on the field.

The reaction that many Cruzeirenses had to the announcement of the signing of Luvannor was similar to other players signed this season. Who were Lucas Oliveira, Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Fernando Canesin, Jajá and Bruno Rodrigues and so many others?

Image: Roberto Zacarias/Cruzeiro

Perhaps the secret to the success of coach Paulo Pezzolano’s work lies in the formation of the cast, who, like the athletes, was also unknown by the great Cruzeiro public at the beginning of the year.

The Uruguayan coach put together a group of players without vanity, who put the search for a spot in Serie A as the most important thing in the world, which was clear in every tackle from the 1st round of Serie B. inspiration was lacking, but perspiration was never lacking for this cast of workers.

An idol is born: Edu

Cruzeiro’s idol gallery has Tostão, Ronaldo, Alex, Dirceu Lopes, Piazza, Marcelo Ramos and many other stars. The new name entered this select list in 2022: Edu. Certainly the current striker of Raposa does not have the same technical level as the others, but he is the right player at the right time.

Forward Edu celebrates another victory for Cruzeiro in Serie B Image: Staff Images/Cruise

After two seasons in which the star team lacked goals, Edu scored many important goals, which rescued the Cruzeiro’s confidence after difficult years. The owner of shirt 99 will be remembered forever as the top scorer in the most difficult moment in Cruzeiro’s century-old history.

Fan poster for striker Edu in Cruzeiro game Image: Staff Images

Top scorer in Serie B last year, for Brusque, with 17 goals, Edu arrived at Cruzeiro and soon received an ultimatum from coach Paulo Pezzolano: either he loses 10 kilos or he won’t play. The striker did not hesitate, he strictly complied with what was determined by the coaching staff, lost weight as needed and assumed the starting position. The motivation? The chance to play for one of the biggest clubs in the country.

“In addition to the Cruzeiro being the great chance of my life, it is to show people that when she works, she dreams, she can succeed”, said Edu to UOL Esportewho until the Raposa’s call, had a career as a professional player only in small clubs.