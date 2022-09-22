Fans criticize Jorginho after defeat

Vasco was defeated by Cruzeiro, 3-0, this Wednesday (21), in a match that guaranteed Raposa’s access to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Cruzmaltino, on the other hand, is still threatened with not going up, which made his fans angry on social media.

After the defeat, several Vasco critics criticized the team’s performance and, especially, coach Jorginho, who arrived recently, but still hasn’t managed to hit the team. For some, the coach should not be in charge of the club. See the backlash below:

Jorginho is more of the same. He insists with Nenê and Raniel, the attitude outside the house remains the same, nothing has changed. — Luan Antoniel✠ (@Luan_antoniel25) September 22, 2022

So far Jorginho has brought us practically nothing new: – Defeat away from home

– ugly game

– Base saving

– Despair

– Victory in São Januário https://t.co/MviDc7uW6t — Amanda ✠ (@aamandavasco) September 22, 2022

We ended the game in a fantastic 3-2-5. Genius this Jorge!!! — Fabio Rejgen (@FabioRejgen) September 22, 2022

Cruzeiro 3 x 0 Vasco: shit management! Where would that work: take a coach who has never been a professional coach in his life; then he puts in a coach who was a club assistant and didn’t want to be a coach; and, finally, in the final stretch of the championship, Jorginho takes on. — Belgrano Souza ✠ (@BelgranoSouza) September 22, 2022

And another, let it be Jorginho’s last time as a coach, because he’s horrible — lucas ✠ (@lucsmai_) September 22, 2022