Fans criticize Jorginho after defeat

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Vasco was defeated by Cruzeiro, 3-0, this Wednesday (21), in a match that guaranteed Raposa’s access to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Cruzmaltino, on the other hand, is still threatened with not going up, which made his fans angry on social media.

After the defeat, several Vasco critics criticized the team’s performance and, especially, coach Jorginho, who arrived recently, but still hasn’t managed to hit the team. For some, the coach should not be in charge of the club. See the backlash below:

