fans detonate trio after defeat to Cruzeiro in Serie B

After a 3-0 victory over Vasco, Cruzeiro is mathematically guaranteed in the 2023 Serie A, and the celestial crowd is celebrating in Brazil. Unlike the cruzmaltina fans, who still do math for the club to get the dreamed access to the elite of national football.

And this same Vasco crowd, in addition to regretting the lost opportunity to consolidate in the G4, also pointed out some ‘villains’ of this setback away from home. There were three specific ones, which were among the most cited names on Twitter this Wednesday(21). Are they: Thiago Rodrigues, Danilo Boza and raniel.

In the case of Thiago, the failure in the first goal was obviously the point raised by the crowd on social media.

Thiago Rodrigues is a good goalkeeper, he only falters when they kick in the goal — Admiral Pistola (@almirapistola) September 22, 2022

Thiago Rodrigues was a collective outbreak, right? Vasco hasn’t had a goalkeeper since Martin Silva. — Manoelzinho ✠ (@manoelzinho10) September 22, 2022

Thiago Rodrigues signed his resignation that night. Terrible, cheated a lot — Zoen ✠ (@ZoenOliveira) September 22, 2022

Thiago Rodrigues is always popping up in big pprt games — Vitin 🧙🏻‍♂️ (@vitinhoo_07) September 22, 2022

Danilo Boza, on the other hand, was the one who deflected the ball in this Cruzeiro goal, however, he ended up being the target of Vasco’s fans for his performance in general.

What a ride this Danilo Boza is taking. Another member with a certain spot on the end of the year boat. — Daniel Couto (@danibecouto1898) September 22, 2022

I hope it doesn’t sound like an attack, but there was an influential fan in the crowd lobbying for the signing of Danilo Boza last year. He’s a very weak player! — Predo (@httpredosfc) September 22, 2022

This Danilo Boza must have 5 kg of cement on his back, he’s going to be slow like that motherfucker — Vitu (@VitorVidon) September 22, 2022

And closing with Raniel, who was little triggered, and ended up being another ‘victim’ of the crowd on the networks. Due to Cruzeiro’s control over Vasco, the striker left at halftime for Figueiredo to enter.

The score of the game for now is Ball 3 x 0 Raniel — Joao Almirante (@JoaoAlmirante2) September 22, 2022

And there are still great people there from the vastt who support the continuity of Raniel’s horrible. The crazy guy looks like a station doll, he can’t hold a ball and he’s always messed up. He can score 30 goals in the season, asking for the continuity of shit like that is a joke — Matheus Giuberti 777 💢 (@Giuberti10Mr) September 22, 2022

raniel manages to lose the ball to himself, he is simply useless on the field, it’s playing with one less! — Alini Brunoro ¹⁸⁹⁸ (@mbrucrvg) September 22, 2022

Raniel, when he’s committed to making people angry, goes to the fight without measuring efforts. It’s going to be costly for this ex law to work today. — Zé Victor (@josevic_10) September 22, 2022

If Jorginho returns to the second half with Raniel on the field, I’ll turn off the TV. — ✠DRACARYS!✠ (@grillocrvg) September 22, 2022

Vasco in the Brazilian Serie B:

With the 3×0 defeat, Vasco puts his spot in the G4 of Série B at risk. That’s because Gigante da Colina remained in 4th place with 48 points, and Londrina, who is 5th, still plays in this round against Ponte Preta at home, being able to reach the same 48 points if they win. To ‘worse’, in the next round, we will have Vasco x Londrina, in what could be a direct confrontation for access to Serie A.