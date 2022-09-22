fans detonate trio after defeat to Cruzeiro in Serie B

After a 3-0 victory over Vasco, Cruzeiro is mathematically guaranteed in the 2023 Serie A, and the celestial crowd is celebrating in Brazil. Unlike the cruzmaltina fans, who still do math for the club to get the dreamed access to the elite of national football.
And this same Vasco crowd, in addition to regretting the lost opportunity to consolidate in the G4, also pointed out some ‘villains’ of this setback away from home. There were three specific ones, which were among the most cited names on Twitter this Wednesday(21). Are they: Thiago Rodrigues, Danilo Boza and raniel.
In the case of Thiago, the failure in the first goal was obviously the point raised by the crowd on social media.
Danilo Boza, on the other hand, was the one who deflected the ball in this Cruzeiro goal, however, he ended up being the target of Vasco’s fans for his performance in general.
And closing with Raniel, who was little triggered, and ended up being another ‘victim’ of the crowd on the networks. Due to Cruzeiro’s control over Vasco, the striker left at halftime for Figueiredo to enter.
Vasco in the Brazilian Serie B:
With the 3×0 defeat, Vasco puts his spot in the G4 of Série B at risk. That’s because Gigante da Colina remained in 4th place with 48 points, and Londrina, who is 5th, still plays in this round against Ponte Preta at home, being able to reach the same 48 points if they win. To ‘worse’, in the next round, we will have Vasco x Londrina, in what could be a direct confrontation for access to Serie A.
End of the game.
Vasco da Gama returns to the pitch against Londrina, in São Januário.
