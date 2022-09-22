fans fill Mineirão and are reborn with a top team

They were difficult years for the Cruzeiro, who since May 2019 has been through a lot of bad things: he saw a team that was cited as favorites in the Copa Libertadores end the season relegated after a series of scandals.

The bad news was almost daily: lack of money, loss of points due to debt and even the real fear of the club closing its doors. The two seasons of failure in the Brazilian Series B were just a reflection of the hurricane that devastated Cruzeiro Esporte Clube.

But the fans were always together, they never left Cruzeiro. At a time marked by the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, the cruzeirense was unable to help inside the stadium in 2020 and for much of 2021.

Even before Ronaldo bought 90% of SAF, Cruzeiro filled Mineirão in the final rounds of Serie B in 2021, against Brusque and Náutico, when Cruzeiro no longer had any chance of access.

It was a message from a crowd that was with the club, to rescue the team. The motivation for a 2022 was already high after a season marked by the fight against the fall to Serie C, which became greater with the arrival of Ronaldo. A new management in football, a modest team, but that represents the fans on the field. The victories and the Mineirão packed almost every game, recording the highest average attendance in the history of Série B with more than 38,000 fans per match, marked the achievement.

Excerpt from Cruzeiro’s anthem in Mineirão’s dressing room Image: Staff Images/Cruise

And now?

The same down-to-earth policy, of signing players on a budget and favoring a way of playing football over big names, will be maintained. The projection for the next Serie A is not to fight against relegation, so Ronaldo’s management has already set a goal of 13th place in next year’s Brasileirão. A secure position that can still guarantee a place in the 2024 edition of the Copa Sudamericana.

Coach Paulo Pezzolano has already given lyrics: “I believe we would fight not to relegation, honestly”, said the coach, when asked what situation Cruzeiro 2022 would be in if they played Serie A. Therefore, the winning group this season will suffer many modifications.

Owner of one of the most impressive trophy galleries in Brazilian football, Cruzeiro will still take some time to compete for the big cups. As much as the size of the club and the history of achievements make fans dream of winning titles in 2023, the excitement is limited to the stands. The reconstruction work is just beginning and will still take a few years.