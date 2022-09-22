Farmer Shay delegates duties at headquarters

After winning the Farmer’s Trial, held last Wednesday (21), Shayan has already started his duties with the pawns. Early on, the merchant was called by production to delegate the animal functions to each worker.
While everyone was in the outside area already waiting for the merchant, Shay took the opportunity to change clothes and put on pants and a plaid shirt.
Bia didn’t like it and commented under her breath: “I think it’s silly to change clothes just to do that. It took a long time to roll around.”
Shay started off by saying that he would only choose people who hadn’t done any chores in the last week. The first chosen was Petal, who did not like being chosen for the trash. Shay then gave her another assignment.
Then the farmer wanted to play a prank and put Deborah and Deolane together, making the peons laugh. Deborah, on the other hand, remained serious and Deolane commented: “You are very predictable, shayand I love people predictable”.
Another peon who didn’t like her role was Bia Miranda. Shay chose Gretchen’s granddaughter to take care of the birds, but Bia said she is afraid of the animals.
“My God, I’m afraid!”, said Bia and Shay replied: “We have to face that fear, right?”.
Then it was Lucas’ turn to complain, saying he didn’t want to be chosen, as he was the farmer last week. “Only assume what you speaks. I didn’t take care of any day? But beauty, let’s go although”.
Although Deborah already had a delegation, she asked to take care of an animal again, See how the list turned out:
Vini will take care of the garbage;
Petal will stay with the vegetable garden and plants;
Thomas will be responsible for the horse;
Bia will stay with the birds;
Lucas and Deolane will play the cow and the bull;
Tiago will take care of the llamas;
Pigs Ingrid;
Deborah will stay with the sheep.
A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show
1 / 21
Small strawberry
Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
two / 21
redhead from mars
Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer.
Reproduction / Instagram
3 / 21
Shayan Haghbin
Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur.
Reproduction / Instagram
4 / 21
Deborah Albuquerque
Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
5 / 21
Thomas Costa
Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth.
Reproduction / Instagram
6 / 21
Iran Malfitano
Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor.
Reproduction / Instagram
7 / 21
Deolane Bezerra
Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
8 / 21
Kerline Cardoso
Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer.
Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews
9 / 21
Tiago Ramos
Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District.
Reproduction / Instagram
10 / 21
Ingrid Ohara
Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
11 / 21
Rosiane Pinheiro
Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter.
Reproduction – Facebook
12 / 21
Vini Buttel
Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
13 / 21
André Marinho
André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career.
Reproduction / Instagram
14 / 21
Alex Gallete
Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor.
Reproduction / Instagram
15 / 21
Tati Zaqui
Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo.
Reproduction / Instagram
16 / 21
Bruno Thalamo
Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist.
Reproduction / Instagram
17 / 21
Barreiros petal
Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman.
Reproduction / Instagram
18 / 21
Bárbara Borges
Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress.
Reproduction / Instagram
19 / 21
Bia Miranda won the magazine vote and was the last confirmed pawn.
Playback/PlayPlus
20 / 21
Lucas Santos
Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT).
Reproduction / Instagram
21 / 21
Pele Milflows
At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter.