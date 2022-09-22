Farmer Shay delegates duties at headquarters

After winning the Farmer’s Trial, held last Wednesday (21), Shayan has already started his duties with the pawns. Early on, the merchant was called by production to delegate the animal functions to each worker.

While everyone was in the outside area already waiting for the merchant, Shay took the opportunity to change clothes and put on pants and a plaid shirt.

Bia didn’t like it and commented under her breath: “I think it’s silly to change clothes just to do that. It took a long time to roll around.”

Shay started off by saying that he would only choose people who hadn’t done any chores in the last week. The first chosen was Petal, who did not like being chosen for the trash. Shay then gave her another assignment.

Then the farmer wanted to play a prank and put Deborah and Deolane together, making the peons laugh. Deborah, on the other hand, remained serious and Deolane commented: “You are very predictable, shayand I love people predictable”.

Another peon who didn’t like her role was Bia Miranda. Shay chose Gretchen’s granddaughter to take care of the birds, but Bia said she is afraid of the animals.

“My God, I’m afraid!”, said Bia and Shay replied: “We have to face that fear, right?”.

Then it was Lucas’ turn to complain, saying he didn’t want to be chosen, as he was the farmer last week. “Only assume what you speaks. I didn’t take care of any day? But beauty, let’s go although”.

Although Deborah already had a delegation, she asked to take care of an animal again, See how the list turned out:

Vini will take care of the garbage;

Petal will stay with the vegetable garden and plants;

Thomas will be responsible for the horse;

Bia will stay with the birds;

Lucas and Deolane will play the cow and the bull;

Tiago will take care of the llamas;

Pigs Ingrid;

Deborah will stay with the sheep.

