Fazenda 14: A fight between Deolane and Tati Zaqui ends in threat | The Farm 14

This Wednesday (21), the weather warmed up again in The Farm 14. This time it was Tati Zaqui who ended up getting annoyed with Deolane Bezerra. It all happened during a sponsor dynamic. It is not today that the singer has shown no patience for the lawyer’s attitudes. Since the beginning of the program Tati Zaqui had been waiting for an opportune moment to reveal how she was feeling. And that day was today.

In short, Tati Zaqui accused Deolane of trying to appear through the confusion she causes. “This is war, game and competition”, fired the influencer. The dynamics were already quite suggestive for what would happen: couples facing each other in an inflatable ring. Facing each other and wearing helmets and blindfolded, they had to use a stick in the shape of a barbecue skewer to cause their rival to fall.

While the pawns chose their pairs, Deolane commented with Moranguinho who she wanted to do the test with: ex-BBB Kerline. “To want is not to be able”, nudged Tati Zaqui. Without understanding the reason for the attack, Deolane asked: “But can’t we want to go with each other? I know they will have several opportunities in life, the game did not end here”.

However, Tati Zaqui continued the argument. “Every place has to weigh the stuff, what the fuck,” she complained, impatiently. “If you want peace, buy a white dove. This is war, game and competition”, warned Deolane. “Go hide in Carlho’s house”, replied the funkeira, who did not go unanswered by the doctor. “There where you live”.

Through the comments on social networks, the public is already excited, as always when there is a bullshit. “Speak up, doctor”, encouraged one user. “She names too much,” praised another. “She’s awesome,” said another. “I’m just Strawberry Shortcake”, wrote another, comparing himself to the dancer, who just laughed. “The bullshit I want to see”, commented a last one.

Despite Deolane’s great support, Tati Zaqui’s fans also spoke out. “What Tati Zaqui is going to mess with the doctor is going to be a dirty trick”, opined an internet user. “Tati Zaqui legend”, praised another. It is worth remembering that the singer is not the first on the list of Deolane’s disaffected, who has already quarreled with Deborah Albuquerque and Kerline Cardoso.

