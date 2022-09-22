Fed needs to be confident inflation slowed to cut rates, says Jerome Powell

After the 75 basis point hike in US interest rates, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced the US official’s commitment to reducing inflation. “We can’t fail on that,” he said, during the press conference after the Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. O chairman he again said that price stability is a priority and without it, the economy does not function.

“We are purposefully changing our political stance,” Powell said. The Fed chairman admitted that the US economy has slowed compared to 2021, with a significant weakening of the housing sector. A slowdown in the global economy is also weakening exports. Meanwhile, Powell stresses that the US job market remains extremely tight and should remain so. Salaries remain high and job creation remains robust.

“The labor market remains out of balance,” Powell pointed out. “We expect supply and demand conditions to come into balance over time.” However, according to Powell, for now there is only modest evidence that the job market is cooling. O chairman states that the current situation is atypical and the unemployment rate is unlikely to grow as it has in previous recessions.

“It is possible that the generation of jobs will decrease without causing an increase of the same intensity in unemployment”. Powell said the Fed still hasn’t given up on the idea that it’s possible to have a slight rise in the unemployment rate while inflation is brought down.

Fed will remain dependent on data to decide on interest rates

O chairman also said that inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Inflationary pressures affect a series of goods and services and the leaders of the American Central Bank continue to see risks of an increase in the indices. Powell says there is no room to be complacent about inflation and that in the coming months the Fed will monitor evidence that prices are falling.

Once again, the Fed will rely on data to decide on the magnitude of its next decisions. “At some point, it will be appropriate to slow the rate hike,” Powell said. Decisions will be made at each meeting, but Powell says tighter monetary policy will be needed for longer.

“To reduce interest rates, we need to be confident that inflation is slowing down,” he said. Powell also said that there is a chance the Fed will reach an interest rate level and stay there, but added that that level has not yet been reached.

“We moved today to the lowest level of what we consider restrictive,” Powell said. According to him, Fed leaders believe that core inflation is not where it should be. “We want to be aggressive now and keep it that way until inflation is brought down.”

Recession risk uncertain, according to chairman

Powell believes that the current monetary policy will be enough to restore price stability and reduce inflation.

O chairman also stated that part of the inflation is caused by supply shocks and that the price of commodities seems to have come a little. “If supply shocks have eased, they could also help ease pressures on inflation.”

On the risk of a recession, Powell was uncertain, saying a “soft landing” was challenging. “Nobody knows we’re going to hit a recession, and if that happens, how deep it will be,” he said. “But not bringing inflation down would bring greater pain down the road.”

For the chairman, the US economy is strong and robust and the population still has enough savings to sustain economic growth. “There is still a lot of money circulating in the economy.”

Market impact

For the CM Capital team, Powell’s tough messages and posture at the press conference show that the Fed is in line with the expected behavior given the size of the problem currently facing the country. “The United States is facing historic inflation that has also been showing excessive rigidity, even in the face of aggressive monetary policy on the part of the Fed,” reads the commentary.

The team specifically cited the Fed chairman’s speech on how commodities should play an important role in the current scenario. “New external price shocks, as in the case of oil, or the resumption of supply bottlenecks via supply chains, will make the inflationary scenario even more challenging and demand an increasingly orthodox stance on the part of the Fed.”

For the broker, the gradual reduction of the growth perspective to the detriment of a recessive scenario and with inflation still out of control in the short term seems to be more adherent to reality than the previous projections indicated.

“From now on, we can expect an increasingly sluggish economy and a search for a less tight labor market as a way of gradually winning the battle against inflation.’

For CM capital, the information shared today seems to have been well received by the market, “given that, after the initial volatility generated by the announcement, the market’s expectations for this year’s interest began to converge to 4%, the lowest level including the Fed forecasts as set out throughout this report.”

Alison Correia, CEO of Top Gain, also considered that Powell communicated calmly and was calm in saying that inflation expectations are anchored.

