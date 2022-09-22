Fed raises interest rate by 0.75 percentage point for third time, expects rate above 4% by year end

The Federal Reserve announced its monetary policy decision Wednesday afternoon, raising interest rates by 0.75 percentage point to a range of 3% to 3.25%, in line with average forecasts. from the market. This was the third increase of this magnitude and the fifth consecutive increase in the rate this year.

In the statement, the monetary authority anticipated that further rate adjustments will be appropriate. The Fed remains alert to inflationary risks and is committed to bringing the indexes towards the 2% target.

Read more: Understand how the increase in interest rates in the US affects the Brazilian economy

“Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Labor market gains have been robust in recent months and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains high, reflecting pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the Fed said in a statement.

The monetary authority also cited external factors. “Russia’s war against Ukraine is causing enormous human damage and economic hardship. The war and related events are creating additional upward pressure on inflation and are weighing on global economic activity. The Committee is very attentive to inflationary risks”, says the text.

The average of Fed officials’ projections point to interest rates at 4.4% by the end of 2022. Seventeen monetary authority officials see rates between 4% and 4.5%. For the end of 2023, the average projection is for interest at 4.6%. For the end of 2024, the projection is 3.9% and 2.9% at the end of 2025.

The median of projections for the Gross Domestic Product also dropped sharply. In June, Fed leaders projected growth of 1.7% for the US economy in 2022. Now, they predict a slight advance, of 0.2%. For 2023, the projection dropped from 1.7% to 1.2% and in 2024 it was from 1.9% to 1.7%.

Projections also point to the continuation of the unemployment rate at low levels this year, going from 3.7% to 3.8%. In 2023, the expectation for the rate rose from 3.9% to 4.4%. For 2024, the median of projections for the unemployment rate went from 4.1% to 4.4%.

The return of inflation to the center of the target seems further away. The median of projections for the CPI index at the end of 2022 went from 5.2% to 5.4%. In 2023, it went from 2.6% to 2.8%. And for 2024, from 2.2% to 2.3%.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, now comments on the decision.

