Federer says goodbye on Friday in the duo with Nadal

London, England) – As expected, the duo of Swiss Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal will close the first day of competitions in the Laver Cup. On Friday, the two will team up for the second time to face the North American partnership formed by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

Sock will have a double shift on the day, as he opens the dispute against the Norwegian Casper Ruud, in an unprecedented duel. The second game will be played between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman, in a duel in which the Greek won three of the five previous clashes against the Argentine (2-1 this season).

The first member of the Big Four to step onto the court at the O2 Arena in the three days of competition will be the British Andy Murray, who will face the Australian Alex de Minaur. It will be the second time they have crossed paths and the Aussie won the only previous encounter, in 2019 in Zhuhai.

Federer and Nadal will close the day by re-editing a partnership that happened only once, precisely in the first edition of the Laver Cup, in 2017, when they also faced a 100% North American duo, beating Sam Querrey and Jack Sock by 2 sets to 1.

Shortly after the release of Friday’s Laver Cup schedule, the Swiss used social media to confirm that the doubles match alongside Nadal, the biggest rival of his career, will indeed be his last as a professional, marking his farewell to circuit,