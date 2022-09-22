‘Feirão’ operation in Duque de Caxias seizes 50 tons of counterfeit products | Rio de Janeiro

The Federal Revenue (RFB) and the Federal Highway Police seized about 50 tons of counterfeit products of luxury and sports brands in a mega operation, this Wednesday (21).

The action to repress piracy took place in a warehouse known as the “feira”, which works on the banks of the Washington Luiz Highway, in Duque de Caxias, in the Baixada Fluminense.

Among the products collected are sneakers, flip-flops and caps.

All material seized will be held in the Federal Revenue’s warehouse.

The action had the participation of 35 inspectors from the RFB and 35 road police officers, mobilized more than 20 vehicles from the two Institutions and four trucks for the transport of seized goods.

Operation in 'feira' in Duque de Caxias seizes counterfeit products — Photo: Disclosure

