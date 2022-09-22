FGTS and PIS/PASEP: You have FORGOTTEN MONEY waiting for you; see how to withdraw

Dependents of deceased workers may be entitled to amounts from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) It’s from PIS/PASEP. To consult and request the values ​​if they are available, just access the FGTS application or go to a branch of the Federal Savings Bank.

The procedure is quick and practical, as long as the interested party presents all the documents requested for the withdrawal. In addition to the identity, the declaration of Social Security dependents or the declaration of dependents entitled to a pension.

Withdrawal of the deceased worker’s FGTS

First, it will be necessary to gather all supporting documentation, including the PIS/Pasep/NIS registration number and the holder’s employment card. Then, just follow the steps below:

Access the FGTS app; On the main screen, click on “My Withdrawals”; Check the option “Other Withdrawal Situations”; Indicate the reason for the withdrawal: “Death of Worker”; Read information about conditions and required documentation; Click on “Request FGTS Withdrawals”; Inform the name of the deceased worker, CPF and PIS/Pasep; Upload required documents, check and confirm.

If you prefer, it is also possible to withdraw in person. It will be necessary for the dependent to go to a branch of Caixa Econômica, with the documents required for the request. Once this procedure is carried out, the FGTS money of the worker who died is released within five working days.

Dependents can withdraw forgotten PIS/Pasep

Workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988 are entitled to PIS/Pasep quotas. However, if they have died, the right is extended to their dependents. The request for values ​​also occurs through the FGTS application. Check out:

Access the FGTS app; Request the withdrawal in the option “My Withdrawals”; Click on “Other Withdrawal Situations”; Choose the option “PIS/PASEP – Death of the Worker”; Gather the necessary documents and confirm the request.

For this withdrawal, the documents required are:

Personal identification document;

Death certificate;

In addition to one of these:

Certificate or declaration of dependents entitled to the death pension issued by the INSS; or

Certificate provided by the employer; or

Court order designating the successor/legal representative and Identity Card of the successor/legal representative; or

Formal Sharing/Public Writing of Inventory and sharing; or

Written declaration of dependents or successors.

It is possible to withdraw the amounts at Caixa’s self-service terminals and at lottery outlets through the Social Card, however, at the time, it will only be possible to redeem up to R$ 3 thousand.