FGTS has double withdrawal scheduled for October; know who can receive

Millions of workers with a formal contract will have the opportunity to carry out a double withdrawal to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) next month. To do so, they need to comply with the rules of two different redemption modalities.

Adding the amounts released in both operations, the withdrawal can exceed R$ 4.9 thousand for some people. Discover the possibilities and see if you are eligible.

FGTS birthday withdrawal

Created in 2019, the modality authorizes the annual withdrawal of a percentage of the balance available in the accounts linked to the worker, plus an additional fixed installment. About 21 million Brazilians who have already signed up for the birthday withdrawal and can withdraw part of the FGTS every year.

The redemption amount depends on the amount accumulated in the accounts. In the lower range, those who have up to R$ 500 are authorized to withdraw up to 50%, with no additional installment. At the top are those with a balance above R$20,000, who can withdraw 5%, plus an additional installment of R$2,900.

The money is available between the first business day of the shareholder’s birthday month and the last business day of the second subsequent month. Membership is made through the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS), Caixa’s internet banking or Caixa branches.

Extraordinary FGTS Withdrawal

Exceptionally authorized at the beginning of this year, the modality released up to R$ 1 thousand per worker with a balance in the accounts. The deposit was made automatically, in digital accounts created in the Caixa Tem application.

About 40 million people are able to carry out the extraordinary looting, but some of them are not even aware of the possibility. Those interested in moving the money only need to create an account at Caixa Tem and use the money until December 15th.

The resources of those who do not want to participate will be returned to the FGTS accounts, corrected, after the deadline. The worker can also request the return of funds to the accounts until November 10, in the same mentioned application.