FHC calls for “pro-democracy vote” and lists Lula’s agenda

The former president does not name names, but defends the fight against poverty and for diversity

Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) defended, in a note, what he called “thepro-democracy vote” in the 2022 presidential elections. In the description of what he considers this vote, he cites guidelines associated with the PT candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“I ask voters to vote on October 2 for those who are committed to fighting poverty and inequality, defending equal rights for all regardless of race, gender and sexual orientation.”, says the toucan in an excerpt from the note.

FHC justified the support via note due to his advanced age. He is 91 years old. He said he has no health problems, but no energy to participate in elections.

The former president did not mention names in the note, neither Lula, nor Jair Bolsonaro (PL), nor the candidate that his party formally supports, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS).

During the elections that the PSDB conducted to choose the party’s candidate for the presidency, FHC had said that in a 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, he would vote for Lula.

“If there is Lula against Bolsonaro, the polarization gets ugly. If that happens, I’ll stand by Lula’s side, what can I do? What Lula says is not exactly what he does. Lula has always been a negotiation person”, he said in an interview with Power 360.

Watch the interview (40m08s) given on August 9, 2021:

1st shift

The declaration strengthens the campaign strategy of Lula and his deputy, the former toucan Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), of appealing to the so-called “useful vote” in this year’s elections to try to win the election in the 1st round.

To Power 360Alckmin said that “all candidates dream of winning in the 1st round”. Watch the interview given last Wednesday (September 21):

Read FHC’s note in full:

FHC defends pro-democracy vote in elections

As is public knowledge, I am of advanced age and, although I do not have any serious health problems, I no longer have the energy to actively participate in the pre-election political debate.

I ask voters to vote on October 2nd for those who are committed to fighting poverty and inequality, defending equal rights for all regardless of race, gender and sexual orientation, taking pride in the cultural diversity of the Brazilian nation, valuing education and science and is committed to preserving our environmental heritage, strengthening the institutions that ensure our freedoms and restoring Brazil’s historic role on the international stage.

Fernando Henrique Cardoso

Former President of the Republic