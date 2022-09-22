FHC defends vote in favor of democracy | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) released a note this Thursday (22) asking voters to choose, in these elections, candidates who are committed to science, preservation of the environment and the strengthening of democratic institutions.

As is public knowledge, I am of advanced age and, although I do not have any serious health problems, I no longer have the energy to actively participate in the pre-election political debate.

I ask voters to vote on October 2nd for those who are committed to fighting poverty and inequality, defending equal rights for all regardless of race, gender and sexual orientation, taking pride in the cultural diversity of the Brazilian nation, valuing education and science and is committed to preserving our environmental heritage, strengthening the institutions that ensure our freedoms and restoring Brazil’s historic role on the international stage.

Fernando Henrique Cardoso

Former President of the Republic

The former president did not name any of the presidential candidates by name. His party, the PSDB, is part of Simone Tebet’s (MDB) ticket and nominated Senator Mara Gabrilli as a candidate for vice-president.

This week, Miguel Reale Jr, former Minister of Justice in the FHC government, declared his vote for Lula.

A historic opponent of the PT, the former governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin left the PSDB and joined the PSB in March to run as Lula’s vice president.