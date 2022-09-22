FIFA 23: first TOTW features De Bruyne and Son | fifa

EA Sports released, this Wednesday, the first edition of Team Of The Week (TOTW) of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode. The main highlights of this edition of the Team of the Week are the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, from Manchester City, and the South Korean Son Heung-min, from Tottaham. No Brazilian player participated in the list.

1 of 2 Son scored a hat-trick in 13 minutes in Tottenham’s rout of Leicester – Photo: Peter Cziborra/Reuters Son scored a hat-trick in 13 minutes in Tottenham’s rout of Leicester – Photo: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Kevin De Bruyne has the highest rated card of the first FIFA 23 Team of the Week. The Belgian provided two assists in Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton last Saturday and guaranteed his presence in TOTW. The midfielder’s card arrives with 92 rating, 94 passing, 89 shooting and 88 dribbling, making it one of the best options for the Premier League.

The South Korean Son also appears as one of the biggest highlights of the English League in the Ultimate Team mode of FIFA 23. The player scored three goals in 13 minutes in Tottenham’s 3×2 rout of Leicester City last Saturday and confirmed his presence in TOTW . Son’s card arrives with 89 pace, 90 kick and 87 dribble.

Another highlight of the first FIFA 23 Team of the Week is the Uruguayan Federico Valverde, from Real Madrid. The player scored one of the goals in the merengue team’s 2-1 victory over rivals Atlético Madrid last Sunday, and won a special card in TOTW. Valverde arrives in the right winger position, with 86 rating, 89 pace and 77 shooting.

Other highlights of TOTW 1 were goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma (83), from Cádiz CF, full-back Hamari Traoré (85), from Rennes, defender William Saliba (83), from Arsenal, midfielders Jonas Hofmann, from Borussia Mönchengladbach , and Palhinha (84), from Fulham, and striker Ciro Immobile (87), from Lazio.

Check out the first FIFA 23 TOTW:

2 of 2 FIFA 23 Ultimate Team First Team Of The Week — Photo: Disclosure / EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Team First Team Of The Week — Photo: Disclosure / EA Sports