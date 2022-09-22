FIFA 23: Game’s Web App is now available; see how to access | sport games

FIFA 23 received today (21) the Web App of its Ultimate Team mode. The feature, which is available even before the game’s launch, is famous for allowing you to manage various elements of Ultimate Team mode without having to be near a console. The Companion App arrives tomorrow (22) for Android and iPhone (iOS) devices bringing the same functions, but on mobile.

It is worth remembering that the football game will be released on September 30 for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC through the digital stores Steam, Epic Games Store and Origin, in addition to a version for Nintendo Switch. This is the last edition in which the game will use the FIFA name, as the series will be renamed EA Sports FC after the end of the partnership between EA Sports and the International Football Federation.

What can you do in FUT Web App?

FUT Web App is an application on the official Electronic Arts website that allows you to remotely manage your dream team in FIFA Ultimate Team mode. To use the feature, simply access the official Web App page (https://www.ea.com/pt-br/fifa/ultimate-team/web-app/ ), log in with the same Electronic Arts account used to play FIFA and start enjoying the application. Every year, the site is updated with the latest football game version. That’s why the FIFA 22 Web App, for example, ended its activities on September 16th.

It is worth remembering that it is not possible to play FIFA 23 matches through the Web App. However, once logged in, the user can organize their team’s lineup in Ultimate Team, buy packs in the in-game store and keep an eye on the Transfer Market. In the 2023 version, the market is unified across consoles, which amplifies the chances of finding users interested in your items. From the Web App, it is also possible to participate in Squad Building Challenges.

What is the Companion App?

Basically, the Companion App brings the same content as the Web App from the EA website, but in mobile app format. It also gives access to various admin features for Ultimate Team and can be downloaded for free through the Google Play Store and App Store. Users who already have the FUT 22 app do not need to download it again as it will be updated to the 2023 version automatically.

When will FIFA 23 be released?

The official release date for FIFA 23 is September 30, 2022, when the game will be available to all players. However, it is possible to access the game from September 27th by purchasing the Ultimate Edition of the game, which is little more expensive but offers 3 days of early access. EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can access a 10-hour trial version of FIFA 23, also starting on the 27th.

The new game in Electronic Arts’ acclaimed soccer series bets on even more realism this year with the evolution of FIFA 22’s HyperMotion 2. The technology that uses machine learning when studying real matches results in a more realistic way to move for the game on next-gen consoles.