FIFA 23: Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are announced for the game | fifa

EA Sports announced this Wednesday that coach Ted Lasso, a character from the series of the same name, will be available in FIFA 23. Launching on September 30, the company’s new virtual soccer game will feature the coach, with the series team, AFC Richmond, and with the team’s players. It will be possible to use the manager in Career Mode and choose AFC Richmond as your team in Online Seasons.

Coach Ted Lasso in FIFA 23 — Photo: Reproduction / EA Sports

The partnership between the TV series Ted Lasso and FIFA 23 will bring together a variety of content. AFC Richmond, the fantasy team created by the series, will have exclusive items including uniforms, mosaics, manager items and other content available to be unlocked in Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs where applicable.

Coach Ted Lasso, played by American actor Jason Sudeikis, will be available as a selectable coach for AFC Richmond in Career Mode, and fans will be able to play with him in charge of their team as in the series or in charge of any team.

Players can also create their own manager or select a real-world manager to take control of AFC Richmond. Also in Career Mode, there is the possibility to create an athlete and join the series team in a league of your choice. Characters such as Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas will be part of the team.

AFC Richmond players in FIFA 23 — Photo: Reproduction / EA Sports

In a press release, Jason Sudeikis said it was a dream come true to be able to participate in FIFA 23.

“As a longtime FIFA fan, having Ted Lasso and the entire AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the latest version of the game is truly a dream come true for me and the rest of the guys. Our cast and crew work very hard on this show, and we’re flattered that it resonates with so many people. We’re excited for our fans to have the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favorite characters from AFC Richmond.”

Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs content will be available through objectives, challenges and rewards, designed to be achieved by all players since launch. This includes Coach Ted Lasso and Coach Beard items, AFC Richmond uniforms and other club and stadium cosmetics including badges, flags and more, plus the inclusion of the famous Nelson Road Stadium in Pro Clubs.

