Fight between giants Usiminas (USIM5) and CSN (CSNA3) heats up with Cade’s decision

After years of truce, the corporate dispute between CSN ((CSNA3) and its competitor Usiminas (USIM5) has heated up again. ), which opens the possibility that the steel company owned by businessman Benjamin Stenbruch will buy back shares in its competitor.

Eight years ago, a veto given by Cade himself eight years ago prohibited such acquisitions. At the time, with frequent trips to the market, CSN accumulated a 17% stake in the rival.

The order was received as a bombshell at Usiminas, according to a source close to the case, which has been waiting for years for a move to sell shares by CSN, as had already been decided by the body that oversees competition back in 2014. With the understanding that the CSN’s investee in Usiminas was anti-competitive, the first term established for the sale of shares was five years. That is, in 2019.

However, the period expired without CSN selling the shares of the mining company. After a request made by CSN to extend the term, the company gained another three years – the term ends now. But CSN did not sell the shares, even as the shares reached an all-time high during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, CSN has sold only a part of its preferred shares in 2020, leaving its position in common shares, which give voting rights, intact. Today, the stake is approximately 14% in Usiminas.

Now, the order needs to go through the sieve of Cade’s court, which in theory can already occur at a meeting scheduled for this Wednesday, 21.

Unlike other cases that reach the regulator, dispatches have their own process, with a quick decision.

Usiminas moves

In a hurry to resolve the situation, over the last few days Usiminas representatives met with members of Cade to explain the context of the case, according to the minutes of meetings of the agency itself. One of the arguments, explained a source close to the situation, is that, unlike other sectors, the flat steel market is very concentrated and has a high barrier to entry.

Today, together, CSN and Usiminas hold a 70% stake in this business. In other words: allowing CSN to maintain its participation is not only harmful to the company, but to the entire market. “The understanding is that this decision is illegal. A reform of the regulation cannot benefit those who do not comply with what was decided by Cade”, defined the source.

CSN, in this view, would be rewarded for delaying as much as possible the fulfillment of the signed agreement. Usiminas will also fight for CSN to comply with Cade’s decision and sell the shares held on a mandatory basis, as provided for in the original agreement.

Even this Tuesday, Usiminas filed a petition against the order. One of the points that will be pointed out is that precedents will be created that will be harmful to the market, such as the incentive for large companies to buy shares of competitors to have access to privileged information, among other points. The company also asked the antitrust agency to apply the fine provided for non-compliance with the term of commitment signed by CSN, which is equivalent to 15% of the value of the shares held, or R$ 120 million at current values.

Last week’s order points out that it is necessary to “check the suitability” of the 2014 agreement, due to the “mitigation of competition concerns” when a shareholding exists without the political rights applicable in the company, such as the right to vote at meetings. The document also says that recent understanding has changed, allowing companies to have a stake greater than 5% in competitors. He cites as an example the purchase of about 33% of BRF by rival Marfrig.

What Usiminas will try to show is that these are different cases and that the presence of its competitor in its capital has been detrimental to its operations. One of the arguments is that, when Usiminas was financially strangled, flirting with bankruptcy, CSN positioned itself against a capital increase necessary to give the company a boost. In addition, it has filed several lawsuits against Usiminas over the past few years.

CSN currently has two nominees on its competitor’s board of directors: Gesner Oliveira, a consultant who presided over Cade in the mid-1990s, and Ricardo Weiss, who is also a director of other companies. Steinbruch’s company was able to appoint the directors after reversing a previous decision by Cade, which had initially vetoed this right.

Share purchases by CSN began in 2010

CSN’s share purchases began in 2010, with frequent trips to the Stock Exchange. The background was the sale of a 26% stake in the company then held by Votorantim and Camargo Correa. CSN even made an offer for the slice as a whole, but the Italian-Argentine group Ternium took it. At the time, speculation was that Steunbruch had an interest in merging the two businesses.

President of Cade at the time of the beginning of the investments of CSN in Usiminas, Arthur Badin recalls that the movement was seen from the beginning with concern. “It was surprising not to have been notified to Cade”, he says. In his opinion, there are several problems in reversing Cade’s decision and 2014, among them the incentive to companies not to comply with Cade’s decisions.

Apart from that, another issue is that a large stake, such as that of CSN in Usiminas, takes away the liquidity of shares traded on the Stock Exchange and brings losses to minority shareholders. Badin also states that, given the complexity of the case, the matter should not be dealt with by an order, which eliminates the need for further investigation that the subject requires.

Sought, Cade said he does not comment on cases under review. CSN and Usiminas declined to comment.

Related